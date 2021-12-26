2h ago

add bookmark

City of Cape Town asks residents to reduce water consumption to minimise disruptions

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Ian Waldie/Getty Images)
(Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

The City of Cape Town has warned some communities to continue reducing their water consumption to ease the strain on the network and minimise further disruptions.

Communities that are affected are those in Bloekombos, Wallacedene, Kraaifontein Industrial and Eikendal.

According to the City, the supply line to the De Novo reservoir was repaired on Saturday, but another burst occurred on a section of the pipeline in close proximity to where the initial repairs were done. 

READ | UPDATE: High voltage line fault leaves parts of Cape Town without power

This is causing supply disruption in Belmont Park and De Novo as well as high-lying areas in Klein Begin, which are currently being serviced with water tankers.

"The City is making every effort to maintain supply to the affected residents while the repairs are underway, and we greatly appreciate their co-operation and patience in this regard.

"Lower demand assists us in recovering the levels of the reservoirs, which otherwise would be placed under severe strain.

"We were able to sustain the supply to these areas at night, but unfortunately the consumption during the day is starting to exceed the supply and will adversely affect these areas," the City's MMC for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said.

He added tankers have continued servicing De Novo, Belmont Park and Klein Begin to provide water for domestic consumption where required.

The City apologised for the water cuts.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townwater
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.58
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.86
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.67
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,808.39
0.0%
Silver
22.98
0.0%
Palladium
1,951.51
0.0%
Platinum
973.34
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.14
-0.9%
Top 40
65,023
-0.2%
All Share
71,571
-0.2%
Resource 10
68,621
-0.3%
Industrial 25
92,576
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo