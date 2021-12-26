City of Cape Town asks residents to reduce water consumption to minimise disruptions

The City of Cape Town has warned some communities to continue reducing their water consumption to ease the strain on the network and minimise further disruptions.

Communities that are affected are those in Bloekombos, Wallacedene, Kraaifontein Industrial and Eikendal.

According to the City, the supply line to the De Novo reservoir was repaired on Saturday, but another burst occurred on a section of the pipeline in close proximity to where the initial repairs were done.

This is causing supply disruption in Belmont Park and De Novo as well as high-lying areas in Klein Begin, which are currently being serviced with water tankers.

"The City is making every effort to maintain supply to the affected residents while the repairs are underway, and we greatly appreciate their co-operation and patience in this regard.

"Lower demand assists us in recovering the levels of the reservoirs, which otherwise would be placed under severe strain.

"We were able to sustain the supply to these areas at night, but unfortunately the consumption during the day is starting to exceed the supply and will adversely affect these areas," the City's MMC for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said.

He added tankers have continued servicing De Novo, Belmont Park and Klein Begin to provide water for domestic consumption where required.

The City apologised for the water cuts.