City of Cape Town boosts reward to R1m after official murdered at housing project

A private donor has approached Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to boost the reward for information on those responsible for murdering a City official.

The reward has been increased from R100 000 to R1 million.

Wendy Kloppers was shot while on duty at the City's Delft Symphony Way housing project.

A R1-million reward is being offered for information that will lead to the prosecution of the gunmen who shot dead a City of Cape Town official while she was sitting in her vehicle at the Delft Symphony Way housing project.

Wendy Kloppers, from Kuils River, worked at the City's Environmental Affairs Department.

She was on duty last month when she was shot dead on the corner of Magalies and Mandara streets in Delft, in what was believed to have been the latest in a string of attacks allegedly by the so-called "construction mafia".

The City initially offered a R100 000 reward, but the amount has been increased to R1 million.

On Wednesday, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said a private donor had approached him with a generous offer to ramp up the reward.

"We urge those with information to come forward so that we can see justice done for the family. We also continue to call on the South African Police Service to do whatever it takes to hunt down and find the perpetrators responsible for this violence," Hill-Lewis said.

The mayor added:

We have a clear message for the public, the Delft community and the future beneficiaries of this housing project: help us find these thugs, and help us protect this housing project so that it is not derailed.

Police have yet to make any arrests in the case.

Once completed, the R500-million housing project will comprise 3 300 homes.





The City said the motive for the shooting was unclear, but it was part of a trend of violence directed at housing projects.

The City's mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, said the project would house some of the most vulnerable residents of the metro, including beneficiaries from Blikkiesdorp.

"The City will continue to pursue our six-point plan to help reduce the incidents of violence, criminality and extortion at our housing projects, which is threatening some R1 billion in projects," Booi said.

"Besides the R1-million reward for the information to successfully prosecute the killers of our staff member, in general, we are also offering rewards of R5 000 for information leading to the arrest of anyone targeting City housing projects with extortion and violence across the metro," he added.