53m ago

add bookmark

City of Cape Town clamps down on illegal events

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The City of Cape Town has ramped up its operations in clamping down on illegal events.
  • In recent months, 49 illegally planned events were identified.
  • A number of warning letters had also been issued, and organisers arrested or fined. 

The City of Cape Town has ramped up its operations in clamping down on illegal events, with 49 illegally planned events identified in recent months. 

In a statement on Sunday, the City said the illegal events were identified thanks to tip-offs and events that were advertised on social media. 

The City's Events Permit Office issued several warning letters to event organisers in the last couple of months. 

Eight of them later submitted applications for permits, while five cancelled the events after receiving the warning letters. 

"During a site inspection at a venue in Salt River in June, an event organiser was found hosting an event without a permit," the statement read. 

"He was detained and fined R3 500 for contravening Disaster Management Act regulations and the Liquor Act for the sale of alcohol without having a liquor licence."

ALSO READ | Cops in court for allegedly buying confiscated liquor during lockdown Level 5

In March, another event organiser was fined R4 000 for hosting an unpermitted event in the CBD and contravening multiple laws, including the Liquor Act, by serving alcohol without a liquor licence.

"The Events Permit Office has been constantly receiving complaints about illegal events, and it is important that we increase our enforcement operations against these illegal events," the mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said. 

"It is especially important now when we want to recover from the pandemic to clamp down on these potential superspreader events who don't comply with the regulations aimed at keeping patrons safe.

"Another problem with these illegal events is that because they happen under the cover of darkness, without recognised regulations measures, they are a breeding ground for other illegal activities, including drugs, violence and sexual assault."

Smith added the City did not want to close down businesses, but to rather make sure people complied and for residents to know they were safe when attending events. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townlockdown
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1504 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
56% - 5062 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
19% - 1756 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 760 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?

11 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.21
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.65
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.79
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.46
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,787.69
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
2,139.23
0.0%
Platinum
958.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.92
+2.1%
Top 40
58,176
+0.3%
All Share
64,296
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,698
+0.6%
Industrial 25
81,827
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,848
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo