1h ago

add bookmark

City of Cape Town hit by 1 025 land invasion incidents since March 2020

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of the Metro Police clash with angry members of the Khayelitsha community over land invasions on July 21, 2020 after the City’s Anti-Land Invasion Unit, accompanied by law enforcement officers demolished informal structures at eThembeni near Empolweni in Khayelitsha. (File)
Members of the Metro Police clash with angry members of the Khayelitsha community over land invasions on July 21, 2020 after the City’s Anti-Land Invasion Unit, accompanied by law enforcement officers demolished informal structures at eThembeni near Empolweni in Khayelitsha. (File)
Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • The City of Cape Town has recorded 1 025 land invasions since March 2020.
  • Land invasions have cost the Western Cape province nearly R116 million.
  • Land invasions are a sustained problem within the City of Cape Town and in the province.

Since March 2020, the City of Cape Town has witnessed 1 025 land invasion incidents costing the Western Cape province over R100 million.

Western Cape Member of Provincial Legislature Matlhodi Maseko said land invasions remain one of the greatest and costliest obstacles to the development of integrated, safe housing opportunities in the Western Cape.

Maseko said measures to stop invasions cost the provincial Department of Human Settlements nearly R116 million in the 2020/2021 financial year and nearly R269 million since the 2018/19 financial year.

Maseko said land invasions are a sustained problem within the City of Cape Town and in the Western Cape as a whole.

“Individuals and groups are often unaware when they invade land parcels that much of the land is not suitable for housing developments. Land parcels may be too small, lie on flood plains, or face other factors which make the development of housing opportunities not only impractical, but they also place residents and their homes at risk,” said Maseko.

Since March 2020, there has been an increase in the number of orchestrated land invasions across the province with the provincial department having to divert more than R54 million to the protection of land parcels in the last financial year.

“Thousands of housing opportunities are lost when resources are diverted away from housing developments, costing the most vulnerable their homes. Orchestrated land invasions are often used as a way to jump the queue on the Housing Demand Database with individuals hoping to force governments to place them ahead of other law-abiding beneficiaries who are often elderly, people living with disabilities, military veterans, or those that have been on the Demand Database for more than 15 years.

“The occupation of the Woodstock Hospital as well as the Helen Bowden property for the last four years are just some examples of illegal occupations. These are situated in prime locations and stand to offer not only homes, but access to social and economic opportunities near urban hubs,” Maseko said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townland
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6668 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1955 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 8008 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.61
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.02
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.37
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,743.98
(0.0)
Silver
25.25
(0.0)
Platinum
1,204.50
(0.0)
Brent Crude
62.95
(-0.4)
Palladium
2,641.93
(0.0)
All Share
67,191
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,459
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,123
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
87,544
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,608
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo