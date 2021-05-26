1h ago

City of Cape Town increases rates as residents and opposition parties cry foul

Marvin Charles
  • The City of Cape Town tabled its annual budget of R56.6 billion which amounts to R8.3 billion for the capital budget and R48.3 billion for the operating budget.
  • The new budget will see a 4.5% average increase for rates, 5% increase for water and sanitation, 3.5% for refuse removal, and an electricity tariff increase of 13.48%.
  • A total of 1 833 comments were received from residents during the public participation process.

Ratepayers in Cape Town will be forking out more after the City of Cape Town tabled its proposed budget at a special council sitting on Wednesday.

This in the face of 1 833 comments received during its public participation process.

The new budget will see a 4.5% average increase in rates, 5% increase for water and sanitation, 3.5% for refuse removal, and an electricity tariff increase of 13.48%

During his speech to the council, Mayor Dan Plato said the annual budget for 2021/22 outlined the funded commitments of the City.

"As the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic continue to be felt by all, we have taken measures to provide relief to struggling residents.

"As of 30 April 2021, we have written off outstanding debts of residents to the value of R295 million, with a proposal on tomorrow's council agenda to write off a further R4 billion in outstanding debt from residents from previous years," he added.

The City's annual budget of R56.6 billion amounts to R8.3 billion for the capital budget and R48.3 billion for the operating budget.

Knowing the economic fallout from this crisis and how it has impacted on the income levels of businesses and residents, we have placed significant emphasis on ensuring that this budget does not impose further economic hardship.


"As such, we have ensured that, through extensive expenditure cuts, the rates and tariff increases have been kept to an absolute minimum," said Plato.

The major area of concern, which emanated from the Budget Public Participation Process, was the increase in the electricity, solid waste, and water and sanitation tariffs, and the increase in property rates.

Stop CoCT founder Sandra Dickson said the City's budget was anything but balanced.

She added:

The public participation comments from the public [were] largely ignored. Ratepayers pleaded for relief in the comments, but [this] was plainly ignored by the City as the tariff increases were not lowered at all. The only relief offered is for those already not paying for any services.
 

Opposition parties have slated the City's budget.

ACDP caucus leader Grant Haskin said more time should have been allowed for the public to comment. 

"This is now the seventh year in a row that the ACDP has called for a 60-day public comment period, and it is the seventh year in a row that the DA government has refused to give the public more time to comment." 

Haskin also rejected the increases. 

"The way to alleviate economic hardships being experienced by ratepayers is to tailor the charges to them at affordable levels so as to leave more cash in ratepayers' pockets to drive the economy, and for the City to learn to cut its suit based on the size of the fabric, rather than cutting its suit no matter the size of the fabric," he said.

ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe said he believed the public participation process was flawed. 

"It's disgraceful that the City would go ahead arrogantly and approve a budget without the views of its citizens. Only around 2 000 comments were received. Even those comments were scathing on City's increases on rates and tariffs."

