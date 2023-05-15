18m ago

Share

City of Cape Town, Kubayi at loggerheads over funds meant for services in Khayelitsha

accreditation
Marvin Charles
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.
Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
  • A war of words has broken out between the City of Cape Town and Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.
  • Kubayi says she was disappointed with the lack of progress in the provision of services such as water and sanitation in informal settlements in Khayelitsha.
  • The City says it cannot lawfully use the R111 million allocation for programmes before June 2023.

The City of Cape Town and Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi have clashed over an R111 million transfer meant to speed up service delivery interventions.

On Monday, Kubayi said she was disappointed with the lack of progress in the delivery of services such as water and sanitation to people living in 16 informal settlements in Khayelitsha.

The minister met with leaders and representatives of the informal settlements last year.

However, commitments to improve living conditions, made by various spheres of government since then, have not yet been fulfilled, said residents.

"I cannot work with excuses while our people are suffering. I am frustrated, and today, I am announcing that if they can't do it, then the agency of human settlements, the Housing Development Agency, will now be responsible for the provision of these services.

"The provision of essential services is a basic human rights matter, and we cannot run away from it, nor should we try to short-change our people," said Kubayi.

READ | Government increases the money it spends on RDP, social housing

During the 2022/23 financial year, the human settlements department allocated close to R550 million, through the Informal Settlement Upgrading Partnership Programme, to help improve the living conditions of people in Cape Town's informal settlements.

Kubayi said:

National policy is not an option; it is the standard, and the City must comply with it. We are exposing our people to all sorts of health challenges.

The City has refuted the minister's assertions, saying it had already allocated funds for upgrades to 16 informal settlements in Khayelitsha which were formed during the Covid-19 lockdown periods.

The metro, responding in its own statement on Monday, described Kubayi's statement as "inaccurate and unhelpful".

"Every person working in state procurement in South Africa knows that grant funds must be spent in the financial year in which they are allocated, or they must be rolled over officially.

"All that is required is for the necessary National Treasury permission for the rollover of these funds to be spent in the new financial year beginning 1 July 2023," it said.

The City added it would be impossible to spend the R111 million received on 30 March in the remaining weeks of "our financial year ending in June 2023 due to the time required to meet planning and procurement regulations".

It said it could not lawfully use the R111 million allocation for programmes before June 2023, and it would not lawfully be able to use it in the next financial year without rollover permission.

"If National Treasury has not granted a rollover, then it would seem the minister is trying to publicly pressure the City into spending unlawfully.

"This kind of approach to public spending is why local government finances in the rest of South Africa are in such a mess. The City will resist these pressures and make sure that every rand we spend is done so lawfully."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mmamoloko kubayicape townwestern capehousingservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the ANC government's response to the #LadyRussiagate allegations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not convinced of SA's innocence
82% - 1646 votes
I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt
5% - 109 votes
I'm going to wait for the inquiry to unfold
12% - 246 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

7h ago

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage...

5h ago

LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage and subversion
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

13h ago

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.05
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
23.86
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.72
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.77
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Platinum
1,065.97
+0.6%
Palladium
1,529.22
+0.6%
Gold
2,017.72
+0.3%
Silver
24.11
+0.6%
Brent Crude
74.17
-1.1%
Top 40
72,918
-0.1%
All Share
78,262
-0.1%
Resource 10
69,600
-0.3%
Industrial 25
108,181
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,894
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

6h ago

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo