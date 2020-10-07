1h ago

City of Cape Town law enforcement officer accused of killing undercover cop gets bail

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Constable Thando Sigcu.
Constable Thando Sigcu.
  • A 26-year-old City of Cape Town law enforcement officer, who allegedly killed an undercover police officer, has been released on bail.
  • Morné Horn appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court after he handed himself over to the Hawks.
  • He was released on R5 000 bail with stringent conditions.

A 26-year-old City of Cape Town law enforcement officer, who allegedly killed an undercover police officer, has been released on bail.

According to the Hawks, 26-year-old Morné Horn appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after he handed himself over to the unit.

"It is alleged that undercover cop Constable Thando [Sigcu], 38, who was stationed at the Cape Town Central police station, was shot and killed by law enforcement officer Morne Horn who mistook him for a robber while trying to explain who he was," Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said in a statement.

She added Sigcu was trying to arrest a robbery suspect in Heerengracht Street, Cape Town, at around 21:00 on 7 January when two law enforcement officers stopped at the scene after they noticed his firearm. 

They questioned him and he tried to explain who he was.  

Hani alleged thereafter that shots were fired and the constable was killed.

News24 earlier reported Sincu, who was in plainclothes at the time, had apprehended a robbery suspect and was involved in a scuffle with him at the time he was shot.

Hani said the robbery suspect sustained a gunshot wound as well and was admitted to hospital. 

He was also arrested for being in possession of drugs.

At the time, the Hawks said methamphetamine and mandrax were found on him.

"Horn was released on R5 000 bail with stringent conditions and he is expected back in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on 3 December 2020," said Hani.

