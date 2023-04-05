1h ago

City of Cape Town official shot in arm and stomach

Marvin Charles
A City of Cape Town official was shot in the arm and stomach.
A City of Cape Town official was shot in the arm and stomach.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a City of Cape Town official was shot.
  • The incident happened in Gugulethu. 
  • The official was shot on the way home from work.

Police are probing a case of attempted murder after a City of Cape Town official was shot in Gugulethu.

On Friday, a senior superintendent of the City's electricity generation and distribution department was shot on the way home from work.

The official works at the City's depot in Gugulethu. 

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said when police arrived at the scene, on the corner of Lansdowne and Link Roads on Friday afternoon, a damaged vehicle was found.

Swartbooi said the driver of the vehicle, who was shot in the arm and stomach, was taken to a nearby hospital.

READ | Two bystanders shot dead in Benoni cash-in-transit heist

"The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. Gugulethu police are investigating an attempted murder," he said. 

The official is in a serious condition. 

The City's mayoral committee member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, condemned the shooting, adding:

We absolutely condemn these acts and are committed to putting an end to this shameful criminality. Cape Town cannot be a city where the lives of the very officials who are providing essential services to its residents are at risk.

"We will always do our utmost to provide services, but not at the expense of our service delivery teams," she said.

"These illegal actions directly impact service delivery to residents, and help is needed from residents across Cape Town to stop the scourge.

"We appeal to residents to assist us by reporting any suspicious activities to both the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the City. We simply cannot tolerate these acts."

Read more on:
city of cape towncape townwestern capecrime and courts
