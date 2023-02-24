City of Cape Town passes rates relief for lower- to middle-income ratepayers

The City of Cape Town has passed a 52% rates relief for lower and middle-income earners.

The City of Cape Town has passed a 52% rates relief increase for all residential properties under R5 million, saying it would alleviate the pressure on lower and middle-income ratepayers.

A special council meeting was held on Friday morning where the City tabled the proposal to pass the 52% rates relief for lower and middle-income earners.

The first R450 000 of property value will now be rates-free for all lower and middle-income ratepayers, from R285 000 previously.

The council also greenlit a plan to help more pensioners and social grant recipients benefit from rate rebates by raising the upper qualifying limit from R17 500 to R22 000 total monthly household income, with effect from 1 July 2023.

The relief measures form part of a package of general valuation policy proposals which were served at the council.

Final proposals would be reflected in the City's 2023/24 Budget, which will be tabled to council in March for public participation.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: "A reduction in the residential rate-in-the-rand is also proposed, from the current 0.006344 to 0.006273 for 2023/24.

"We have made these proposals to City council as a way of easing the pressure on households due to the rising cost of living given the national and global economic condition."

The General Valuation Roll 2022 is open for public inspection until the end of April electronically or by the end of March at 30 inspection venues across the city.

During the council meeting, the majority of councillors supported the proposal.

The EFF's Linda Mazwi said the party was in support of the item.

"The DA-led City of Cape Town must, as a matter of urgency, divorce itself of its liberal tendencies of having opportunities that are combust [sic] in white spaces and our black spaces are not aware of. The EFF welcomes this."

The ACDP's Marvin Christians said: "We welcome the measures taken to ease the burden for residents, especially at a time when residents are dealing with the high cost of living.

"We did also note the new category for religious organisations that uses the land for religious purposes, and we asked the mayor to relook this.

"We are asking the City to include religious organisations so that they can benefit from this rates relief as well."

A spokesperson for the ANC caucus in the City, Judy-Ann Stevens, said: "The ANC notes the proposed rates, exemptions, reductions and rebates with concern.

"While we find it appropriate to adjust the threshold for the lower- and middle-income residents, it's not enough, looking at the economic situation.

"What is presented will not relieve the economic burden for homeowners at a lower rank and middle of the economic ladder. In conclusion, we want all property owners to be charged fair rates based on the correct valuation roll."