City of Cape Town says its attending to high volume service requests for weather-related outages

The City of Cape Town is attending to a high volume of electricity requests related to this week’s severe inclement weather.

City residents are currently experiencing cold, wet and windy conditions as a cold front hits the province.

This, the City says, may have an impact on electricity service requests.

"Teams are attending to a number of weather and load shedding related outages in the metro as a matter of urgency," the City said in a statement.

Storm and load-shedding-related electricity outages are being experienced in areas across the City.

"Eskom’s load shedding has also contributed to the number of service requests due to nuisance tripping, among others, when the lights are switched back on. The City encourages residents to use the correct service channels to report outages via SMS and email," it said.

Residents are reminded only to use one reporting channel and not log multiple requests, as duplication causes delays.

Trees affecting power lines infrastructure.

The City also said it is dedicating resources to trim trees and vegetation on its property to reduce the risk of outages caused by trees encroaching onto power lines and infrastructure.

Property owners are also encouraged to maintain their trees and vegetation safely.

"Stormy weather usually contributes to an increase in power outages, especially where tree branches grow over and into overhead power lines. Residents should contact professionals for assistance where the work is too dangerous or difficult to perform," added the City.

Residents concerned that there is a risk of trees on City property encroaching on City overhead power lines are urged to report these cases to the City’s Fault Reporting Centre at 0860 103 089 or power@capetown.gov.za.



