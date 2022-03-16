1h ago

add bookmark

New proposal for cycle-free Sea Point Promenade will benefit all users, says City of Cape Town

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dark clouds rolling in at Sea Point.
Dark clouds rolling in at Sea Point.
Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images/File
  • Cyclists and businesses are up in arms over a proposal to ban cyclists along the Sea Point Promenade. 
  • A five-month investigation was conducted into who uses the promenade and how they use it.
  • The report stated some resident are worried about their safety along the promenade.

The City of Cape Town has moved to appease cyclists and businesses, saying it wants to maximise the safety and enjoyment for all users of the Sea Point Promenade.

This according to the mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, in the wake of strong criticism over a proposal to ban cyclists along the iconic stretch along the Atlantic Seaboard.

The City proposed transforming the promenade into a pedestrian-only zone, allowing cyclists, rollerbladers, and skateboarders to use the Beach Road pavement and banning motorised vehicles.

A detailed five-month investigation into who uses the promenade and how they use it, stated residents, particularly the elderly, had raised concerns about their safety.

"The potential for conflict or injury greatly increases when large-speed differentials exist between various modes that occupy the same facility," said the 91-page report compiled by Mowana Engineers.

"The presence of high-velocity modes on a shared non-motorised transport facility increases the likelihood of pedestrian modes being taken by surprise while decreasing the reaction time required for pedestrian modes to adapt."

READ MORE | Off your bike! Cycling businesses fume over pedestrian-only proposal for Sea Point Promenade

The report further suggested a partially dedicated cycle lane within the promenade precinct should take careful consideration of the social implications, would require some capital expenditure and take up to two months to construct.

It said during stakeholder meetings, concerns were raised that providing a dedicated cycle lane would create the potential for increased intolerance and aggression by cyclists. 
The proposal is as follows:
  • Pedestrians should have exclusive use of the Sea Point Promenade, from where it starts in Mouille Point to the Sea Point Pavilion swimming pool.
  • Prams, wheelchairs and walkers should be allowed.
  • Cyclists on peddling bicycles, skateboarders, and rollerbladers should share the side pavement on the sea side of Beach Road.
  • No e-bikes, e-scooters, or motorised devices should be allowed on the promenade or on the pavement on the sea side of Beach Road.

The City asked residents to submit their comments on the proposal.

Quintas said the public participation process was primarily focused on the safety of all promenade users. 

He added:

After increasing numbers of complaints to the ward councillor and sub-council over the last few years regarding altercations, accidents and injuries, and conflict within this space between pedestrians, cyclists, rollerbladers, skateboarders and scooters, it was necessary for the City to look at the promenade holistically and put forward a proposal that would maximise safety and improve cohesion and enjoyment for all users.

"The key is that we want to find a way to allow people to use the Promenade safely and to try to accommodate all users in parts of the Sea Point Promenade as best as possible," said ward councillor Nicola Jowell.She stressed that the plans on the table is just a proposal. "The proposals on the table are just that ... and Promenade users are welcome to submit alternative proposals as part of their submissions."

Jowell said she was aware of at least five incidents that required either hospitalisation or emergency room visits, adding she also received dozens of other messages of minor accidents.

"I have at least 200 other letters or messages of complaint or concerns from promenade users that they are no longer able to walk on the promenade due to being in an accident, near accident or being absolutely overwhelmed with concern for their physical safety from bicycle or scooter users."

Jowell added the key issue was that real safety issues had been raised by numerous users with the Urban Mobility Department and it had to act and look at ways to address this.

The co-owner of Up Cycles Bicycle Rental, Jared Chaitowitz, said cycling on the promenade was a much-loved activity. 

"A ban would be a step backwards for the City, which says it encourages active mobility but does not act accordingly," he claimed.

"Not only will a ban endanger our business and the livelihoods of our more than 20 full-time employees, but it will also put an end to one of Cape Town's most beloved, healthy and cost-effective outdoor activities," Chaitowitz told News24 previously. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape townwestern capecape town
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
26% - 590 votes
Red Bull all the way
50% - 1126 votes
Neither - I support another team
25% - 557 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.11
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.70
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.57
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,917.05
-0.0%
Silver
24.85
-0.2%
Palladium
2,483.00
+2.2%
Platinum
1,001.00
+1.3%
Brent Crude
99.91
-7.0%
Top 40
66,058
+2.8%
All Share
72,553
+2.7%
Resource 10
79,455
+1.8%
Industrial 25
79,719
+4.7%
Financial 15
16,330
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo