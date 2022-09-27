City of Cape Town shuts down some MyCiti bus routes amid fuel price hikes

The City of Cape Town has drawn sharp criticism after MyCiti announced that it will be cutting some of its services in the CBD and West Beach, Table View.

The move has angered commuters.

The MyCiti bus service said the move comes in light of the significant diesel price increases.

The City of Cape Town is facing heavy backlash after the MyCiti bus service announced that it will be cutting some of its services in the CBD and Table View from next week.

MyCiti announced on Monday that some services in the City Bowl and West Beach in Table View will be reduced or suspended from October.

It added that this was in order to contain costs for providing services, following significant increases in the price of diesel.

"These changes are in urgent response to the growing cost of providing services, which has resulted from significant increases to the price of diesel in recent months. There will also be a mandatory fare increase on 1 November triggered by the ongoing, high cost of diesel (details to follow)," it said in a statement.

The bus service added that routes 114 and 115 - both in Sea Point - would be suspended, which would result in a drastically reduced capacity and frequency along Main Road, a well-utilised section of the MyCiti footprint.

Coordinator for Young Urbanists South Africa, Roland Postma, said the changes would make it harder for Capetonians to use public transportation.

"Half of Capetonians do not own a car and the drop in services and cancellation of routes reinforces our inequality as a city and undoes the hard work the city is doing to shift our dependency away from private transportation and being more caring and forward-thinking," Postma said.

Lorenzo Davids, CEO of Urban Issues Consulting, said it was a devastating decision and that ordinary commuters were now becoming victims of government cost-cutting measures.

"The suddenness of the decision - with five days to implementation - as well as its impact on the public, will have trigger consequences downstream for the economy and specifically for the employment sector," he said.

Davids added that public transport was the last remaining link to income generation for those without cars.

"With the suspension of the MyCiti bus service in the west of the metropole, we are now dismantling this vital economic link. The City must urgently explore hybrid-engine vehicles in the short term to mitigate these devastating outcomes for the public. If anything, we need more forms of public transport, not less."

Research consultant on transport and mobility, Gail Jennings, said the cost of providing subsidised public transport in Cape Town had long been a challenge, and that fuel increases added to this challenge.

"But at the same time, public transport is a public good; unlike the alternatives, such as minibus taxis, public transport is not a profit-making business but a service that enables people – particularly now during times of financial duress – to access the city and its amenities and opportunities," she said.

Mayoral committee member for transport and urban mobility Rob Quintas told News24 that the programme of amended routes had been surveyed based on low use, and the rising cost of diesel fuel.

"The MyCiti is largely paid for by the ratepayer base, and in the interest of serving communities in need of additional buses due to high usership, as well as managing the finances of ratepayers, the decision was made to amend routes and times," he said.

Quintas added that the destinations provided for by the service were all still reachable via different routes.

"In some instances the routes remain the same, but run on Saturday timetables."