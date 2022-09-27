27 Sep

add bookmark

City of Cape Town shuts down some MyCiti bus routes amid fuel price hikes

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A MyCiti bus.
A MyCiti bus.
Jaco Marais, Netwerk24
  • The City of Cape Town has drawn sharp criticism after MyCiti announced that it will be cutting some of its services in the CBD and West Beach, Table View.
  • The move has angered commuters.
  • The MyCiti bus service said the move comes in light of the significant diesel price increases. 

The City of Cape Town is facing heavy backlash after the MyCiti bus service announced that it will be cutting some of its services in the CBD and Table View from next week.  

MyCiti announced on Monday that some services in the City Bowl and West Beach in Table View will be reduced or suspended from October.

It added that this was in order to contain costs for providing services, following significant increases in the price of diesel. 

"These changes are in urgent response to the growing cost of providing services, which has resulted from significant increases to the price of diesel in recent months. There will also be a mandatory fare increase on 1 November triggered by the ongoing, high cost of diesel (details to follow)," it said in a statement. 

The bus service added that routes 114 and 115 - both in Sea Point - would be suspended, which would result in a drastically reduced capacity and frequency along Main Road, a well-utilised section of the MyCiti footprint.

AS IT HAPPENED | National shutdown: Saftu, Cosatu protest rising cost of living

Coordinator for Young Urbanists South Africa, Roland Postma, said the changes would make it harder for Capetonians to use public transportation.

"Half of Capetonians do not own a car and the drop in services and cancellation of routes reinforces our inequality as a city and undoes the hard work the city is doing to shift our dependency away from private transportation and being more caring and forward-thinking," Postma said.

Lorenzo Davids, CEO of Urban Issues Consulting, said it was a devastating decision and that ordinary commuters were now becoming victims of government cost-cutting measures.

"The suddenness of the decision - with five days to implementation - as well as its impact on the public, will have trigger consequences downstream for the economy and specifically for the employment sector," he said.

Davids added that public transport was the last remaining link to income generation for those without cars.

"With the suspension of the MyCiti bus service in the west of the metropole, we are now dismantling this vital economic link. The City must urgently explore hybrid-engine vehicles in the short term to mitigate these devastating outcomes for the public. If anything, we need more forms of public transport, not less."

Research consultant on  transport and mobility, Gail Jennings, said the cost of providing subsidised public transport in Cape Town had long been a challenge, and that fuel increases added to this challenge.

"But at the same time, public transport is a public good; unlike the alternatives, such as minibus taxis, public transport is not a profit-making business but a service that enables people – particularly now during times of financial duress – to access the city and its amenities and opportunities," she said. 

RECAP | State capture, Eskom, politics - and some optimism for SA's future at News24's On The Record summit

Mayoral committee member for transport and urban mobility Rob Quintas told News24 that the programme of amended routes had been surveyed based on low use, and the rising cost of diesel fuel. 

"The MyCiti is largely paid for by the ratepayer base, and in the interest of serving communities in need of additional buses due to high usership, as well as managing the finances of ratepayers, the decision was made to amend routes and times," he said. 

Quintas added that the destinations provided for by the service were all still reachable via different routes.

"In some instances the routes remain the same, but run on Saturday timetables."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mycitiwestern capecape towneconomytransport
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the impending replacement of the Eskom board?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Finally, time for Eskom's new dawn!
4% - 90 votes
It’ll be new faces, same problems
48% - 973 votes
Great - as long as they keep CEO André de Ruyter
48% - 980 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.01
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.33
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.28
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,629.04
+0.4%
Silver
18.40
+0.2%
Palladium
2,076.27
+1.6%
Platinum
853.51
+0.1%
Brent Crude
84.06
-2.5%
Top 40
57,621
+0.6%
All Share
64,026
+0.6%
Resource 10
56,997
+1.4%
Industrial 25
79,272
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,209
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo