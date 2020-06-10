1h ago

City of Cape Town tears down tents erected by Observatory resident for the homeless

Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp
City of Cape Town law enforcement officers removing one of the marquees on the Village Green in Observatory on Tuesday.
  • The City of Cape Town has taken down two large marquees erected to house the homeless without a permit.
  • A law enforcement officer said the intention was good, but it needed to be done the right way.
  • One homeless person said he cannot go back to where he came from because gang warfare has made it too dangerous.

The City of Cape Town has removed two large marquees put up by an Observatory resident to house homeless people ahead of the cold front, which made landfall on Wednesday, because he did not have a permit, GroundUp reported.

The two 6x9 marquees were set up by Observatory resident Terna Gyuse and a few volunteers on Tuesday afternoon on the Village Green. The space where the structures were set up belongs to the City.

Law enforcement officers arrived soon after it was erected to tear the tents down. This was later confirmed by Wayne Dyason, the spokesperson for the City's Law Enforcement Department.

Gyuse is a member of the Obs Covid Action Network (CAN).

He said the decision to set up the marquees was his own and not that of the CAN.

In April, the Obs CAN emailed the City asking for assistance with the homeless community in Observatory. In response, public toilets were reopened for sanitation and water collection.

Tents for the homeless in Observatory
When it rains, many people sleep under the Station Road bridge in Observatory. Anestasia Bezuidenhout (left) has been homeless for five years and Janie Peters for 11. This area was completely filled on Tuesday night when the storm hit.
GroundUp Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

In an email sent to the CAN on 7 May, Zahid Badroodien, the mayco member for community service and health, said: "No tents will be allowed to be erected on City property. We are in the process of increasing bed numbers at shelters. Anyone looking to access shelters will be assisted accordingly."

However, Gyuse said after seeing many people struggle on the streets during bad weather and heavy downpours, he decided to erect the marquees at a cost of R20 000.

"I was not prepared to watch my friends get soaked again.

"This was not an occupation but rather a temporary measure to assist the homeless with the incoming rain. As soon as there is better shelter we will be the first to come and take them down," he said, adding the marquees would only accommodate about 20 people.

After the group erected the marquees, law enforcement officers approached and asked them to take them down. "What you are doing is good, but you need to do it the right way," said one officer.

By this time, more than 15 officers were on scene and began dismantling the structures as dozens of people watched.

Dangerous

GroundUp spoke to a man who identified himself as Patrick. He has been homeless for almost 14 years. While watching the marquees being torn down, he said:

They [the officers] will go home to a warm bed, shower and hot meal. Whoever is telling them what to do, don't give a damn about us homeless people.
'Patrick', a homeless man

Patrick added he used to live in Bonteheuwel and would rather live on the streets than return to an environment "too dangerous due to gangsterism".

Without the marquee, he and many others will be sleeping cramped underneath the bridge next to the Observatory train station.

On Wednesday, Badroodien reiterated the message he had sent in response to the CAN last month.

"Street people who would like to accept assistance have the option of making use of the shelters across the City. A list of all shelters can be accessed on our website. The City can't force individuals to accept assistance but can only offer the services available," he said.

Gyuse said he understood his actions were in contravention of the by-laws but added "these are not normal times".

"If you can't break a by-law now to keep people out of the rain during a pandemic… It just tells us everything we need to know."

