1h ago

add bookmark

City of Cape Town threatens legal action after Cele shuts down film shoot on Camps Bay beach

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bheki Cele stopped a film crew from shooting a commercial on Camps Bay beach. (File, Adrian de Kock)
Bheki Cele stopped a film crew from shooting a commercial on Camps Bay beach. (File, Adrian de Kock)
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele has ordered a film crew to stop shooting a commercial on Camps Bay beach, saying they were contravening national Covid-19 regulations
  • Cele said a municipal by-law could not override the national regulations. The minister was on a walk-about on Cape Town beaches on Reconciliation Day
  • The City of Cape Town said it would approach the high court on an urgent basis to reverse Cele's action.

The City of Cape Town says it will take legal action Police Minister Bheki Cele for shutting down the filming of a commercial on Camps Bay beach in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Cele was on a walkabout on beaches in Cape Town when an altercation with a film crew happened in Camps Bay.

"This flies in the face of the Covid-19 regulations by having an extra activity on the beach, which the president and the regulations say cannot happen," he told a man at the scene, who identified himself as "JP". He turned out to be JP Smith, the city's mayoral committee member for safety and security.

Smith insisted that the filming was permitted by regulations and that further permission had been granted by the City of Cape Town.

He told Cele: "I am happy to take this up with the filming officer. Our head of filming assured me that this is within regulations."

However, the minister was having none of it.

"This cannot continue... we are shutting this down. You know you are breaking the law, and you know that regulations do not allow this," he said.

In a statement later issued after the incident, Smith said the City would urgently approach the high court to challenge Cele's decision to halt film production.

The shooting of a commercial was authorised by the City's film by-law office, he said.

"Shutting down the film production without proper cause is an illegal action and it goes against the current national state of disaster regulations, which allow the film industry to continue working. I am concerned about the autocratic manner in which the minister behaved. It is concerning that a political office bearer appears to be issuing unlawful instructions to operating staff where SAPS officers continued to execute this unlawful behaviour," he said.

Filming, added Smith, was a work activity, and should not to be "misconstrued as a recreational activity."

Cele, in a statement, said the "activity by a private company" had been shut down, and that while permitted by the City, the "production was not compliant with what is permitted on beaches, as stipulated on the Covid-19 regulations".

"According to the permit of the production company that was handed to the SAPS, the production would go against the very rules set out by the President which are clear on what is permitted on beaches and therefore could not be allowed to continue for now.” 

Cele and his deputy Cassel Mathale also visited Strand, Clifton, Monwabisi, Big Bay, Strandfontein and Macassar beaches on Wednesday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jp smithbheki celecape townlockdown
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 6587 votes
No, I will not
40% - 5940 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2424 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.83
(+0.27)
ZAR/GBP
19.99
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.06
(+0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.22
(+0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.24)
Gold
1854.54
(+0.13)
Silver
24.90
(+1.85)
Platinum
1025.00
(-0.72)
Brent Crude
50.62
(+0.92)
Palladium
2328.99
(+1.56)
All Share
59478.26
(-0.05)
Top 40
54466.51
(-0.10)
Financial 15
12084.47
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
78941.88
(-0.66)
Resource 10
56679.86
(-0.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo