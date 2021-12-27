City of Cape Town to hold interfaith service in honour of Desmond Tutu

An interfaith tribute to Desmond Tutu will be held on Wednesday.

The public will be able to view the service on screens outside the City Hall.

Tutu's body will lie in state at St George's Cathedral on Friday, ahead of the funeral on Saturday.

An interfaith tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will be held by the City of Cape Town on Wednesday.

The tribute will take place at City Hall at 18:00.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who played a pivotal role in ending apartheid, died on Sunday at the age of 90.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said representatives of the family and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation would take part in the service.

"Among the faiths represented will be Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Brahma Kumaris, Bahá’í, African Traditional Religion, and Khoisan representatives. Various local and international artists will also pay tribute to the Arch as part of the service," he said.

Large screens will be outside City Hall, where the public will be able to view the service. Public access to City Hall will not be permitted due to Covid-19 safety protocols. The service will also be live-streamed on YouTube and social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the City has made condolence books available to sign outside St George's Cathedral and the Civic Centre. In addition, on Sunday, the City Hall and Table Mountain were lit in a purple hue - a colour synonymous with Tutu.

His funeral will be held on 1 January.

Tutu will lie in state on Friday in St Georges Cathedral ahead of the funeral. He is to be cremated and his ashes will be kept in the mausoleum at the cathedral.

