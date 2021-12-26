1h ago

City of Cape Town to light up Table Mountain, City Hall in honour of Desmond Tutu

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Photo: Micheline Pelletier/Sygma via Getty Images

The City of Cape Town will light up Table Mountain and City Hall in purple - the colour synonymous with The Arch. 

They will be lit up on Sunday at 20:00 and every night this week.

In mourning Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, the City said it wanted to celebrate the man who dedicated his life to making the country a more just, humane and peaceful place for all. 

Tutu died on Sunday at the age of 90.

"As people here and around the world see Cape Town's famous mountain lit up in purple, we hope it helps to remember and honour Cape Town's greatest resident and all that he stood for," said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

"I hope also that the image will be a reminder to the world of the great challenges South Africa has overcome, of the great people who helped us to overcome those challenges, and that by following in The Arch's example, every one of us can also make a positive difference in the world."

The City has made condolence books available for residents to sign outside St George's Cathedral on the corner of Wale and Adderley streets, and at the Civic Centre. 

"Condolence books at all City sub-council offices will also be made available in the week, and I encourage all our residents to sign the books as tribute to The Arch," Lewis-Hill added.

Read more on:
desmond tutucape town
