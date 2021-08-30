36m ago

City of Cape Town urges return of more than 20 000 library books worth R1.8m

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
The City is urging library users to return outstanding books this week, at no costs.
Supplied

  • The City of Cape Town wants library users to return all outstanding books.
  • According to the City, more than 20 000 books have not been returned.
  • The value of the current outstanding material is estimated at about R1 848 739.

The City of Cape Town is urging library users to return all outstanding books without having to pay a fine.

Currently, 20 131 books were overdue at the City's 102 service points, which included three satellite libraries.

The value of the outstanding material was estimated at R1.8 million.

"These are items which can bring information and relaxation to many others, so I urge patrons to visit their nearest library during this week," said the City's mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien.

According to the City, the pandemic and the different lockdown levels meant that many of the libraries were not always open and patrons could not access the facilities freely.  

The City said some of the top overdue book items were fairy tales, and mathematical literacy study guides for Grade 12.

"I'm glad parents are reading to their children and that the younger patrons are excited about reading. However, we want many more of our patrons to also enjoy these magical fairy tales," said Badroodien.

The City said study materials were in high demand, especially ahead of exams, and urged tertiary students and school pupils to return items so others could access them.

Lost

"Our libraries are for everyone, and we have limited resources to replace any lost items," Badroodien said.

The City said every year South Africa commemorated National Book Week during the first week of September.

It's an initiative of the South African Book Development Council (SABDC) in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Culture.

"Every initiative which encourages reading and its value as a fun and pleasurable activity is important. We often extol the benefits of reading, and it can easily become a part of your daily life. Read as much as you can, read to your children and encourage them to read widely," added Badroodien.

The City said all its libraries were open and patrons were reminded that Covid-19 hygiene protocols would be enforced. 

 

Read more on:
city of cape townwestern capecape town
