53m ago

add bookmark

City of Cape Town's governance called into question by opposition parties

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Anton Bredell.
Anton Bredell.
Malherbe Nienaber
  • Both the ANC and GOOD party have raised concerns about governance within the City of Cape Town.
  • The questions about governance arose after councillor Nora Grose handed herself over to the Hawks last Thursday over allegations of misappropriated funds.
  • Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the City was accountable to the provincial government.

Opposition parties in the Western Cape legislature have locked horns with Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell over his refusal to respond to questions about the City of Cape Town.

Both the ANC and GOOD party raised concerns about governance within the City.

GOOD party general-secretary Brett Herron said he believed Bredell was avoiding accountability.

"According to MEC Bredell, the City says it does not have to answer to the province. By simply passing on this message, the MEC appears to agree with the City's strategy to avoid accountability."

Herron added Bredell had taken a "none-of-my-business" approach.

"Over the past six months, instead of answering written questions relating to governance in Cape Town, the MEC for local government has taken to responding on behalf of the City that the questions are effectively none of my business."

READ | City of Cape Town increases rates as residents and opposition parties cry foul

The questions about governance arose after councillor Nora Grose handed herself over to the Hawks last Thursday over allegations that she had misappropriated funds.

There was also an outcry after the City passed its new budget, which will see residents forking out more for services.

The ANC caucus leader in the provincial legislature, Cameron Dugmore, said the questions submitted were about accountability and oversight.

"What we have seen is a cesspool of allegations of corruption emerging in the City, one of the councillors has been charged and the incredible lack of service delivery in poor areas. We call on the MEC to call on the City where to get off. If this continues, we will consider court action," he added.

Bredell read a letter from the City which said it had received a number of questions from MPLs.

"The City has been responding to such questions and have been providing information on local government action to provincial ministers for responses to their parliamentary questions as a courtesy.

"But it is not a legal obligation, parliamentary questions are meant to hold ministers accountable and does not extend to holding local government accountable for its decisions and actions. The executive mayor, Dan Plato, and the City manager are accountable to the City council."

He said he had sought legal advice regarding oversight.

"We will continue to work closely with our municipalities. The City of Cape Town is accountable to the provincial government to an extent. Municipalities are required by legislation to account to the provincial government.

"If there is any allegations of corruption at the municipality the honourable Dugmore and Herron can go to the police; they have an obligation. I have received an legal opinion so we can get this right regarding roles and functions."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dagoodbrett herronanton bredellcameron dugmorecape townwestern capepolitics
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 2466 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 345 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

15h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.75
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.54
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.77
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.65
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,897.37
+0.1%
Silver
27.86
+0.6%
Palladium
2,810.51
+2.3%
Platinum
1,182.12
-1.0%
Brent Crude
68.87
+0.3%
Top 40
60,802
+1.2%
All Share
66,940
+1.3%
Resource 10
66,703
+3.0%
Industrial 25
85,488
-0.0%
Financial 15
13,240
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo