City of Ekurhuleni finalises mayoral committee

The City of Ekurhuleni announced the finalised mayoral committee member list.

The last two councillors to join the team were announced on Sunday.

Tania Campbell was confident her team would usher in a new era of service delivery and accountability.

Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell on Sunday announced the last two new councillors to join her team, both from ActionSA.

Letta Charlotte Zitha will be in charge of health and social development, while Victor Letlhogonolo Moseki will be in charge of community safety.

"[Councillor] Zitha and Moseki will join Ald Ngobese and councillor Gersbach, councillor Sibeko, councillor Kalipa, councillor Robinson, councillor Thamahane, Ald Hart and Ald du Plessis as part of my Mayoral Committee as we begin to charter a new path of renewed hope for the communities of Ekurhuleni," the City said in a statement.

Campbell said: "After careful consideration and broad consultation with our coalition partners, I am confident that the individuals appointed today will usher in a new era of service delivery and accountability in the City of Ekurhuleni."

She added that they have made a commitment to every single resident and every single business in Ekurhuleni that, during this five-year term-of-office, they will be focused on building a capable, service delivery driven city that will reposition Ekurhuleni as the economic hub in Gauteng.

"Together, as a multi-party coalition, we are dedicated to fast-tracking service delivery and infrastructure revitalisation across Ekurhuleni," Campbell said.

"I know this capable team is fit for the task at hand and I wish them all the best with their new responsibilities," she added.