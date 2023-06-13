38m ago

City of Joburg budget speech: Bit of razzle-dazzle before horror show

Alex Patrick
Johannesburg finance MMC Dada Morero with his budget briefcase flanked by executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and speaker Colleen Makhubele outside council ahead of the budget speech on Tuesday.
Alex Patrick
  • City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Dada Morero delivered the budget speech on Tuesday afternoon.
  • He gave a performance before delivering the bad news.
  • Morero began his speech by giving a bleak view of the City's finances. 

City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Dada Morero began his budget speech on Tuesday with a bit of razzle-dazzle.

Carrying a vintage brown school case with the logo: "City of Johannesburg 2023/24 to 2025/26 Medium Term Budget", he entered the Constance Connie Bapela City Council Chamber holding the hand of a young resident who narrated her experience of living in the city.

Morero took to the podium with the majority coalition singing struggle songs as the opposition held up placards reading: "#ForgottenWard" and the councillor's ward number below.

Once council was called to order, Morero began the budget speech with a dire review of the city's finances.

"Who is familiar with the phrase 'I blew it'," he asked.

READ | Joburg residents continue to suffer with no water as Hursthill reservoirs battle to recover

"Just for a moment, please close your eyes and imagine being left with R5 billion. One day you wake up and realise you are broke and there are urgent bills to be paid. What do you do? 

"Just for a moment, imagine owing just under R9.6 billion, and you have no clue where to start because everyone is slowly losing confidence in you.

"How would you feel if you had to be in my shoes right now and have to tell society…"

Then Morero listed eight financial fragilities.

According to him:

  • In the financial year ending June 2022, the City's billing for services was below budget by R3.4 billion, while overspending on bulk services was R342 million.
  • In 2022, the City achieved an operating deficit of R1 billion against a budgeted operating surplus of R1.1 billion, resulting in a R2.1 billion underperformance. 
  • Electricity and water losses peaked in June 2022 at 30 and 32%, respectively, an increase from 29 to 25% losses, respectively, in June 2021. 
  • Revenue collection dropped from R6.6 billion in June 2021 to R3.8 billion in June 2022. 
  • The City's R3.8 billion cash balance in June 2022 included unspent grants of R762 million. 
  • There was an increase in the number of crucial municipal entities in overdraft positions.
  • The City's debt reached unaffordable levels, which led to financial institutions showing reluctance to provide funding to the City. In the 12 months ending June 2022, the City could only raise R1.5 billion in loans compared to the budgeted amount of R2.1 billion.
  • "The City lacked deliberate plans for the repayment of loans and bonds which will mature in the near future." In the financial year ending June 2023, the City will be required to repay more than R3 billion of its debt. The current cash level and poor revenue collection has placed the repayment of the debt at a significant risk.

"Not only does it end there, but we are required to inform the entire 'Joburg Family' that we need a minimum of R4.3 billion per month to fund the City's operations and deliver services so that we can survive as the people of Johannesburg. Unfortunately, there is no R4.3 billion to survive," Morero said.

On Wednesday, councillors will vote to adopt the proposed budget after the debate.

Johannesburg will fall under administration if the council does not adopt the budget.

