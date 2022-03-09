1h ago

City of Joburg contract saga: Union 'threats will not deter us', says Mayor Phalatse

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Photo: Melinda Stuurman
  • Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse says threats of violence and intimidation will not reverse a legal resolution of the Council.
  • This comes amid the contract conversions saga of 130 workers in the City.
  • Samwu says that it is exploring other avenues.

Union threats of violence and intimidation would not reverse a legal resolution of Council, Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Threats of violence and intimidation have been made, announcing a plan of action that includes rendering the City ungovernable and preventing me from speaking in Council.

"These threats will not deter the Multi-Party government, nor will they prevent us from building a City that has been broken down for so many years," Phalatse said.

The statement comes amid a contract conversion saga in the City, after 130 employees were sent letters informing them of the reversal of their permanent employment status, News24 reported.

According to the mayor, the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and lawyers acting on behalf of the 130 employees requested that the City temporarily suspend the delivery of notices of regularisation to their members and clients attached to political offices, whose contracts were irregularly and illegally converted from fixed-term to permanent.

"As of 13:00, Wednesday, no legal challenge has been brought against the administration, the Council, or the Executive of Johannesburg.

"Moreover, affected employees attached to political offices were requested to make representations, to which Samwu has gone on record to say that they will not do so; and the employees' attorneys of record have indicated that they will not make any representations on 9 March 2022, as stipulated by the City," Phalatse said.

Samwu's Thobani Nkosi told News24 that the union would not respond to the mayor's statement.

"We are going to explore other avenues. The notices issued out today are not legitimate. The court of law is the only party that can declare this thing irregular. 

"Our legal team is working on a challenge," he said.

