1h ago

add bookmark

City of Joburg faces water restrictions of up to 45% due to pressure on networks

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Johannesburg Water has implemented water restrictions of up to 45% in some areas due to distribution networks being under pressure. 

In a statement on Wednesday evening, it said it had restricted many of its reservoirs by between 20 and 45% after Rand Water indicated its networks were under pressure, leading to demand exceeding supply. 

"The water entity requested Johannesburg Water to implement their water restrictions to prevent a situation where both supply systems collapse." 

Water tanks will be provided to some areas that will be without water.   

"We plead with the residents of the City of Johannesburg to use water sparingly and residents should report all service interruptions through our call centre and via social media," said Johannesburg Water.

It is unclear how long the restrictions will last, but it will be providing an updated list of affected areas on social media. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Former Limpopo water board CEO, co-accused granted bail in multi-million-rand tender fraud case
Rand Water to cut water pressure in three municipalities owing millions
Joburg residents experiencing water supply issues following power outage
Read more on:
rand watergautengjohannesburgwater
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6013 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3979 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5813 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.68
(+0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.49
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.57
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.49
(+0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,750.39
(+0.3)
Silver
26.50
(+0.8)
Platinum
1,217.01
(+0.2)
Brent Crude
68.00
(-0.6)
Palladium
2,600.21
(+1.1)
All Share
66,495
(0.0)
Top 40
60,810
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,371
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,603
(0.0)
Resource 10
67,134
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo