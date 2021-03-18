City of Joburg faces water restrictions of up to 45% due to pressure on networks

Johannesburg Water has implemented water restrictions of up to 45% in some areas due to distribution networks being under pressure.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, it said it had restricted many of its reservoirs by between 20 and 45% after Rand Water indicated its networks were under pressure, leading to demand exceeding supply.

"The water entity requested Johannesburg Water to implement their water restrictions to prevent a situation where both supply systems collapse."

Water tanks will be provided to some areas that will be without water.

"We plead with the residents of the City of Johannesburg to use water sparingly and residents should report all service interruptions through our call centre and via social media," said Johannesburg Water.

It is unclear how long the restrictions will last, but it will be providing an updated list of affected areas on social media.

