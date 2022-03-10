City of Joburg has no legal grounds to reverse contracts of 130 political appointees - Samwu

The South African Municipal Workers' Union says the City of Johannesburg has no legal powers to reverse the contract conversions of 130 of its members.

The City has issued a directive which confirms the reversal of the decision to convert the contract of staffers from fixed term to permanent.

The directive, penned by the acting city manager, explains that fixed-term contracts end in April.

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) says the City of Johannesburg has no legal grounds for reversing the employment contracts of 130 employees without a court order.



The battle about the fixed-term contracts of political staffers has caused a back-and-forth battle between the City of Joburg and Samwu.

In representations of the 130 workers, Samwu said only a court could reverse a council decision to turn fixed-term workers' contracts into permanent agreements.

Last year, the original council decision was taken while the ANC governed the City.

It saw the contracts of 130 staffers converted to permanent. But the DA-led multiparty coalition government passed a council resolution that overturned the ANC's sponsored council decision.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said legal consultations had advised that the ANC-led mayoral committee's resolution in October 2021 was illegal.

In February, a council resolution reversed the decision, and workers were sent notices requesting them to make representations explaining how their contracts were converted.

At first, Samwu and the workers had resisted making representations, citing the need to seek legal opinion. However, on 9 March, the union filed representations.

The union said:

The letters of appointment our members received stated that the City of Joburg, as the employer, resolved to convert their employment from fixed-term contracts to permanent employment. It is our submission that only a competent court of law has the authority to declare the validity of our members' permanent contract.

These representations came hours after acting city manager Mesuli Mlandu issued a directive.

The directive stated that a council resolution had been taken to reverse the contract conversions.

In the directive, Mlandu wrote to Dr H Labuschagne, group executive for corporate and shared services, stating the process to be followed as the contracts were set to expire at the end of April.

The job exit requirements of the City will begin, and the recruitment process for the positions will begin.

The positions that should be advertised have to be filled by 1 May, Mlandu said in the management directive seen by News24.

Phalatse's spokesperson, Mabine Seabe, confirmed the directive.

Seabe said no one was being fired and that the directive confirmed the reversal of the "illegal mayoral committee resolution".





