1h ago

add bookmark

City of Joburg has no legal grounds to reverse contracts of 130 political appointees - Samwu

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse
Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse
Lucky Morajane
  • The South African Municipal Workers' Union says the City of Johannesburg has no legal powers to reverse the contract conversions of 130 of its members.
  • The City has issued a directive which confirms the reversal of the decision to convert the contract of staffers from fixed term to permanent.
  • The directive, penned by the acting city manager, explains that fixed-term contracts end in April.

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) says the City of Johannesburg has no legal grounds for reversing the employment contracts of 130 employees without a court order.

The battle about the fixed-term contracts of political staffers has caused a back-and-forth battle between the City of Joburg and Samwu.

In representations of the 130 workers, Samwu said only a court could reverse a council decision to turn fixed-term workers' contracts into permanent agreements.

Last year, the original council decision was taken while the ANC governed the City.

It saw the contracts of 130 staffers converted to permanent. But the DA-led multiparty coalition government passed a council resolution that overturned the ANC's sponsored council decision.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said legal consultations had advised that the ANC-led mayoral committee's resolution in October 2021 was illegal.

READ | City of Joburg contract saga: Union 'threats will not deter us', says Mayor Phalatse

In February, a council resolution reversed the decision, and workers were sent notices requesting them to make representations explaining how their contracts were converted.

At first, Samwu and the workers had resisted making representations, citing the need to seek legal opinion. However, on 9 March, the union filed representations.

The union said: 

The letters of appointment our members received stated that the City of Joburg, as the employer, resolved to convert their employment from fixed-term contracts to permanent employment. It is our submission that only a competent court of law has the authority to declare the validity of our members' permanent contract.

These representations came hours after acting city manager Mesuli Mlandu issued a directive.

The directive stated that a council resolution had been taken to reverse the contract conversions.

In the directive, Mlandu wrote to Dr H Labuschagne, group executive for corporate and shared services, stating the process to be followed as the contracts were set to expire at the end of April.

The job exit requirements of the City will begin, and the recruitment process for the positions will begin.

The positions that should be advertised have to be filled by 1 May, Mlandu said in the management directive seen by News24.

Phalatse's spokesperson, Mabine Seabe, confirmed the directive.

Seabe said no one was being fired and that the directive confirmed the reversal of the "illegal mayoral committee resolution".


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
samwumabine seabempho phalatsejohannesburggautenglabour
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
33% - 6181 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
67% - 12274 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.05
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.80
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.65
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.05
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,997.13
+0.2%
Silver
25.81
+0.1%
Palladium
2,932.09
-0.3%
Platinum
1,091.00
+1.2%
Brent Crude
111.14
-15.2%
Top 40
67,476
+1.5%
All Share
73,777
+1.5%
Resource 10
83,533
+1.7%
Industrial 25
80,684
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,719
+2.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo