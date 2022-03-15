1h ago

add bookmark

City of Joburg insists reversal of contract conversion is final as staffers threaten court action

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mpho Phalatse.
Mpho Phalatse.
Tebogo Letsie/City Press
  • The City of Joburg says the decision to reverse the contract conversions of 130 staffers is final. 
  • The staffers have threatened to go to court.
  • The mayor's office says it will oppose any legal action taken against it. 

The City of Johannesburg says it will oppose legal action and insists the council decision taken in February to reverse the contract conversion of a group of staffers will not be rescinded.  

The City's response to the contract dispute with 130 staffers follows threats from the workers about possible court action.

In February, the Joburg council reversed a mayoral committee decision taken last year, while the ANC governed the metro, allowing the conversion of fixed-term contracts to permanent ones.

According to the new DA-led multi-party coalition government, the council never approved the decision. It was deemed illegal and reversed.

READ | Now City of Joburg has Sandton City in its crosshairs over R168m municipal bill

The staffers were given notices, followed by a decision to notify them that their contracts had been converted to the original form. 

The contracts expire at the end of April. 

In a race against time, the staffers sent a list of demands to the City.

They demanded that February's council decision should not be implemented. If the City does not do so by 18 March, they will approach the Bargaining Council, the Labour Court or the High Court. 

The staffers have been threatening legal action against the City for weeks, but are yet to act.

READ | City of Joburg contract saga: 'I don't have any political affiliations, this hurts'

In a statement by their lawyer, Mojalefa Motalane, the group said the City had contravened a series of legal processes.

Motalane said the City had no legal basis for reversing the mayoral decision taken by the ANC in 2021.

"The decision (October 2021 contract conversion) remains valid until it is reviewed and set aside by a court of law – the administrator who made the decision cannot undo its decision. That decision is binding until set aside by mutual acquiescence of the affected parties or by a court of law.

"Therefore, the purported rescission of the decision by the council is irregular, irrational and unlawful on this ground and/or on the basis that our clients vested and/or accrued rights were not investigated before the council decided to reverse the conversion," Motalane said.

Motalane said the court action would focus on the legality of the decision taken in February.

City of Joburg responds

Mabine Seabe, the spokesperson for the mayor, Mpho Phalatse, said the City would challenge any legal action brought against it regarding the contract conversion matter.

"The Johannesburg multi-party government has been clear in stating that the decision taken by the mayoral committee, council and the City administration was and is a matter of compliance with the law, not a labour issue. In the instance that we are met with legal action, we will be opposing it.

"The City's lawyers, this morning, responded to the representatives of the affected political staff, stating that the decisions taken will not be reversed. Furthermore, to reverse the council's resolution would be an endorsement of the erstwhile mayoral committee's unlawful and irregular decision. We cannot play fast and loose with the law," Seabe told News24.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mpho phalatsegautengjohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
25% - 393 votes
Red Bull all the way
50% - 773 votes
Neither - I support another team
25% - 382 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.12
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.74
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.56
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,925.33
-1.3%
Silver
24.89
-0.6%
Palladium
2,451.00
+2.7%
Platinum
999.00
-3.5%
Brent Crude
106.90
-5.4%
Top 40
64,292
-1.8%
All Share
70,628
-1.8%
Resource 10
78,087
-1.9%
Industrial 25
76,152
-2.2%
Financial 15
16,082
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo