1h ago

add bookmark

City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo to testify at Zondo commission

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Geoff Makhubo
Geoff Makhubo
Deaan Vivier
  • Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo is expected to appear at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Friday.  
  • Makhubo will give evidence about donations made to the ANC by IT service management company EOH. 
  • He will also testify about his relationship with Regiments Capital.  

Geoff Makhubo, the executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg, is expected to testify before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Friday.

Evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson, told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, that Makhubo would be testifying about donations to the ANC made by IT service management company EOH and by other companies, including Regiments Capital.

Makhubo was the treasurer-general of the ANC's greater Johannesburg region from 2008 to 2018.

"He was also MMC for finance when the City of Johannesburg concluded two IT contracts with EOH… and he will be testifying about his role in relation to those contracts," Chaskalson said on Monday.    

READ | Geoff Makhubo: Meet Joburg’s tainted mayor

"The last topic that will be traversed in the evidence of Mr Makhubo is his relationship with Regiments Capital which is 100% owner of Regiments Fund Managers, which won contracts to manage the sinking funds of Johannesburg," Chaskalson said.

In 2006, Regiments Fund Managers, a division of Regiments Capital, won a contract to manage the City's "sinking funds".

By 2015, Regiments had taken an estimated R300 million in fees.

The investigative journalism centre AmaBhungane previously reported on how Makhubo's firm, Molelwane Consulting, was given a 10% cut on a controversial contract Regiments won to manage the sinking funds. 

The publication also said one of Molelwane's, and thus Makhubo's deliverables, was to "maintain… strategic relationships" with the City.

When the contract was signed, Makhubo held no official position in the ANC or the City.

However, when he was elected - first as ANC regional treasurer and then the City's MMC for finance - a serious conflict of interest arose, the publication stated.

ALSO READ | Joburg ANC leader scored millions from city contract

AmaBhungane estimated that, between 2006 and 2015, Molelwane Consulting had received R30 million.

Makhubo has appeared before the ANC's Integrity Committee over allegations of impropriety involving the City of Johannesburg's Sinking Fund.

He previously said he was cleared of any wrongdoing by the ANC's integrity commission, News24 reported.  

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Joburg mayor grants MMC Loyiso Masuku's leave request after PPE tender saga
'Illegal occupation of land must stop', Makhubo tells Zandspruit residents
Johannesburg mayor goes into self-isolation after staffer tests positive for Covid-19
Read more on:
anccity of johannesburggeoff makhubogautengjohannesburgstate capture
Lottery
1 person wins the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 833 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1596 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 8608 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.35
(+0.49)
ZAR/GBP
20.54
(-0.14)
ZAR/EUR
18.26
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.24
(+0.39)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.38)
Gold
1867.18
(-0.23)
Silver
24.07
(-0.41)
Platinum
947.00
(+0.46)
Brent Crude
45.11
(0.00)
Palladium
2345.50
(+1.03)
All Share
57150.52
(+0.95)
Top 40
52456.30
(+1.04)
Financial 15
11316.03
(+0.43)
Industrial 25
79972.95
(+1.56)
Resource 10
51700.98
(+0.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo