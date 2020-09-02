02 Sep

add bookmark

City of Joburg misses a total service delivery shutdown as ratepayers come to its rescue

Azarrah Karrim
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Municipal workers repair the leaking pipe.
Municipal workers repair the leaking pipe.
Ian Carbutt, The Witness
  • The City of Johannesburg has recorded an under-collection of R2.9 billion from ratepayers, narrowly missing a total service delivery shutdown.
  • This thanks to ratepayers who paid their bills before the lockdown, but the City warned there is still a risk.
  • It urged residents to continue paying their bills and called on those who cannot to make arrangements with it to avoid being cut off.

The City of Joburg says it has narrowly avoided a total service delivery shutdown thanks to ratepayers who kept their accounts up to date before the national lockdown began.

READ | City of Joburg official arrested for allegedly soliciting bribe to reduce water, lights bill

The City encouraged residents who can pay their bills to do so and warned there was still a risk to service delivery as revenue collection was still low.

It said it might need to reduce Pikitup waste collection schedules in some areas to cut costs.  

In a statement on Wednesday, the City added it was able to stretch the revenue collected prior to the pandemic to balance between continued service delivery supply and demand during the lockdown.

It said it was on a shoestring budget, with a 30% reduction in staff capacity due to lockdown restrictions.

However, revenue collection was still low during the lockdown, with an under-collection of R2.9 billion during levels 5 and 4.

"The City battled to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg were supplied with the bare minimum of basic services that included running water, electricity, and waste management, which were essential to mitigate the spread of Covid-19," it added.

The "financial devastation" which had occurred as a result of the lockdown meant many ratepayers were unable to pay their municipal bills.

"As a result, the continued supply of water and electricity as well as waste collection services across Johannesburg communities, was placed at risk," the City said.

Service delivery still at risk

Due to revenue collection still being low, it added service delivery was at risk.

"[C]ontinuous service delivery is still at risk, and therefore requires that ratepayers who can afford to pay to do so.

"Residents who can no longer afford to pay their full municipal bills are encouraged to approach the City to enter into payment arrangements to avoid their services being cut off."

ALSO READ | City of Johannesburg passes budget just in time to avoid being put under administration

Related Links
City of Joburg official arrested for allegedly soliciting bribe to reduce water, lights bill
Businessman who allegedly defrauded the City of Joburg of more than R7m out on bail
Lack of stock delays City Power repairs as Joburg suburbs sit in dark for 2 weeks
Read more on:
city of johannesburgjohannesburgservice delivery
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 1314 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 526 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 3545 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.80
(-1.17)
ZAR/GBP
22.45
(-0.82)
ZAR/EUR
19.94
(-0.61)
ZAR/AUD
12.34
(-0.63)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.89)
Gold
1944.20
(-1.40)
Silver
27.44
(-2.82)
Platinum
907.00
(-3.60)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+0.66)
Palladium
2237.00
(-0.74)
All Share
55861.88
(-0.12)
Top 40
51678.30
(-0.05)
Financial 15
9704.69
(-2.80)
Industrial 25
76073.39
(+1.07)
Resource 10
55762.31
(-0.41)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo