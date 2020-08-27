1h ago

City of Joburg official arrested for allegedly soliciting bribe to reduce water, lights bill

Alex Mitchley
The Hawks have arrested a City of Johannesburg employee for allegedly soliciting a bribe from a resident.
Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24
  • It is alleged a City of Johannesburg official solicited a bribe of R37 000 to reduce a R400 000 water and lights bill.
  • The official, who was stationed at the City's Office of the Ombudsman, allegedly requested different amounts, and kept reducing the bill.
  • Preliminary investigations revealed the official was not working alone and more arrests are imminent.

A 43-year-old City of Johannesburg official was arrested by the Hawks on Thursday after allegedly soliciting a R37 000 bribe to reduce a R400 000 water and lights bill that a resident had received.

According to a statement, the arrested official was working as an investigator at the City's Office of the Ombudsman when he allegedly solicited the bribe from a Joburg Property Company (JPC) employee.

The spokesperson for Johannesburg's Group Forensic Investigation Service (GFIS), Lucky Sindane, said a complaint was received on Wednesday from the JPC employee who had recently received the bill.

"It is alleged that the complainant approached the Office of the Ombudsman to assist him with his case of the excessive bill that he received," Sindane added.

"He was allegedly assisted by the suspect who first requested R10 000. He was paid R10 000 and the bill was reduced to R225 000. The suspect then demanded a further R27 000 after he reduced the bill by a further R100 000 today [Thursday]."

The GFIS and Hawks then set up a sting operation which led to the arrest of the official.

However, preliminary investigations found the suspect was not working alone when he allegedly solicited the bribe and that more arrests are imminent, Sindane said.

"Corruption has no place in the City of Johannesburg. The City will work tirelessly, and in collaboration with institutions such as the Hawks and police to ensure that corruption is eradicated and that residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve."

