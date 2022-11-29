1h ago

add bookmark

City of Joburg plans to invest more than R620 million in Randburg

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse addresses residents at the Walter Sisulu Sports Hall in Randburg on Tuesday.
Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse addresses residents at the Walter Sisulu Sports Hall in Randburg on Tuesday.
City of Johannesburg
  • The City of Johannesburg will invest more than R620 million in Randburg.
  • Mayor Mpho Phalatse visited the region on the second leg of the Golden Connection Mayoral Tour.
  • Last week, Phalatse announced investments of more than R2 billion in Lenasia.

The City of Johannesburg says it plans to invest more than R620 million in Randburg.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse made the announcement at the Walter Sisulu Sports Hall in Randburg (Region B) on Tuesday during an address on the second leg of the Golden Connection Mayoral Tour.

The tour began in Lenasia (Region G) last week when Phalatse said the City would invest more than R2 billion in more than 50 capital projects in the 2022-'23 and 2023-'24 financial years.

Phalatse said the large investment in Region G was because the "historical lack of investment in this area has contributed to it being the region with the highest unemployment rate at 42.1% in the city".

She said only the inner City and its surrounds (Region F) would receive a higher share of capital expenditure. Tuesday was the second leg of the seven-region tour to "repair and rebuild Joburg".

In total, R623 644 500 will be invested in Randburg in the 2022-'23 and 2024-'25 financial years.

READ | City of Joburg has a 48-hour reprieve to negotiate extension for its vehicle fleet

The City's acting director of development planning and social security Mohau Ntheli is Region B's regional director.

Phalatse said the City had co-opted regional directors onto the mayoral committee, which was an essential decision-making body of the City.

According to her, the City realises the importance of having regions around the decision-making table as they understand the communities they serve.

She said: 

This also means the regional director has a direct line of accountability, where he must be able to account for where the more the R620 million that will be invested in this region... is put to good use.

The mayor said Randburg suffered extended hours without power due to ageing infrastructure, the effects of rolling blackouts, which place strain on infrastructure and stretch human resources, and illegal electricity connections, among other things.

She said this was the reason for "dedicating" R1.2 billion to electricity entity City Power for infrastructure upgrades and R1.6 billion for reducing power outages.

"In addition, we have gone out to the market to source alternative energy sources directly from independent power producers so that Joburg does not rely on Eskom to keep the lights on.

"Over the 2022-'23 and 2024-'25 financial years, City Power will be and has started with capital projects worth over R36 million in this region," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mpho phalatsegautengjohannesburgservice deliverylocal government
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
32% - 3486 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1566 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
53% - 5741 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.03
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.38
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.59
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.42
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,749.87
+0.5%
Silver
21.20
+1.3%
Palladium
1,843.00
-0.3%
Platinum
992.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
83.19
-0.5%
Top 40
66,619
-0.6%
All Share
72,925
-0.6%
Resource 10
71,115
+0.5%
Industrial 25
87,841
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,085
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

10h ago

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

25 Nov

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo