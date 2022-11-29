City of Joburg plans to invest more than R620 million in Randburg

The City of Johannesburg will invest more than R620 million in Randburg.

Mayor Mpho Phalatse visited the region on the second leg of the Golden Connection Mayoral Tour.

Last week, Phalatse announced investments of more than R2 billion in Lenasia.

The City of Johannesburg says it plans to invest more than R620 million in Randburg.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse made the announcement at the Walter Sisulu Sports Hall in Randburg (Region B) on Tuesday during an address on the second leg of the Golden Connection Mayoral Tour.

The tour began in Lenasia (Region G) last week when Phalatse said the City would invest more than R2 billion in more than 50 capital projects in the 2022-'23 and 2023-'24 financial years.

Phalatse said the large investment in Region G was because the "historical lack of investment in this area has contributed to it being the region with the highest unemployment rate at 42.1% in the city".

She said only the inner City and its surrounds (Region F) would receive a higher share of capital expenditure. Tuesday was the second leg of the seven-region tour to "repair and rebuild Joburg".

In total, R623 644 500 will be invested in Randburg in the 2022-'23 and 2024-'25 financial years.

The City's acting director of development planning and social security Mohau Ntheli is Region B's regional director.

Phalatse said the City had co-opted regional directors onto the mayoral committee, which was an essential decision-making body of the City.

According to her, the City realises the importance of having regions around the decision-making table as they understand the communities they serve.

She said:

This also means the regional director has a direct line of accountability, where he must be able to account for where the more the R620 million that will be invested in this region... is put to good use.

The mayor said Randburg suffered extended hours without power due to ageing infrastructure, the effects of rolling blackouts, which place strain on infrastructure and stretch human resources, and illegal electricity connections, among other things.

She said this was the reason for "dedicating" R1.2 billion to electricity entity City Power for infrastructure upgrades and R1.6 billion for reducing power outages.

"In addition, we have gone out to the market to source alternative energy sources directly from independent power producers so that Joburg does not rely on Eskom to keep the lights on.

"Over the 2022-'23 and 2024-'25 financial years, City Power will be and has started with capital projects worth over R36 million in this region," she said.