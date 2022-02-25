25m ago

City of Joburg reconnects water, electricity at prison after cutting it over alleged R6.8m unpaid bill

Alfonso Nqunjana
The City of Joburg has restored services to a prison.
  • The City of Johannesburg had claimed the Department of Correctional Service owed R6.8 million in unpaid municipal services.
  • The department dismissed the claim.
  • The City said it was collecting a thousand outstanding payments everyday.

The City of Joburg cut off water and electricity at the Johannesburg Prison on Thursday over allegations that the facility owes it R6.8 million in unpaid services.

The facility was in the dark and with no water for about three hours. 

However, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo dismissed the claim that the facility owed the City R6.8 million, saying it had been paying its bills. He also said it did not have to pay anything as they did not owe the City.

"We can confirm that we paid the amounts owed to the City, hence reconnections were done same day; no services were interrupted," Nxumalo said.

The City's Mabine Seabe told News24 that Johannesburg Prison immediately cleared its debt after its services were cut off. 

"At the time of the disconnection they owed the City of Johannesburg R6.8 million and they have subsequently paid."

Seabe further emphasised that the revenue collection campaign would be responsible for ensuring that municipal account holders paid their bills on time.

He said the operation to go after those who owed the municipality was still ongoing and that "up to 1 000 collections happen everyday". 

According to a tweet by the City, they were owed R38 billion.

The City had made it clear that it would embark on wide scale revenue collection.

