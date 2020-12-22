City of Johannesburg considers court action to recover money lost under Herman Mashaba

The Public Protector's report found that due process was not followed in the appointments of two City of Johannesburg officials under the Herman Mashaba administration.

Irregularities involving the appointment of audit firm KPMG were also found.

Mashaba has indicated that he intends to legally challenge the report.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo says they are considering legal action to recoup the money lost as a result of irregular appointments by former mayor Herman Mashaba following a report by the Public Protector.

On Monday, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released the findings of a series of investigations conducted by her office, including one into allegations of irregular appointments, salary increases, financial mismanagement, procurement irregularities and conflict of interests in the City.

The investigation was as a result of an anonymous complaint lodged in March 2018.

"As a City, we are interacting further with the report and will move swiftly to abide by and implement the recommendations. We will consider our options on possible legal proceedings to recover some of the monies paid to the irregular appointments and lost to the City," said Makhubo.

Mkhwebane found that the appointments of Moses Metileni as executive director of housing and David Tembe to the position of chief of the Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) did not follow due processes.

She also found irregularities in the appointment of audit firm KPMG in 2016/17, and in Mashaba's conduct, among other things.

"The City improperly or irregularly appointed KPMG to conduct investigations in various departments within the City for clearly different assignments which would require different expertise, without advertising the tender as required by the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) regulations," read the report.

"The former Executive Mayor of the City: Mr Herman Mashaba unlawfully and irregularly entered the procurement space and solicited free services from Lephatsi Financial Services and whether such amounted to a conflict of interests."

Recommendation

The office of the Public Protector gave the City 60 working days to disclose all irregular expenditure that had arisen from the irregular appointments.

"The findings by the Public Protector are welcome and begin to complete the picture of how the City, during the previous administration, witnessed a peak of irregular expenditure reaching an all-time high of R2.4 billion. The lack of consequence management and impunity were the order of business," said Makhubo.

Another recommendation for remedial action by the Public Protector was: "Within thirty working days from the date of this report, present this report to the current executive mayor of the City, for disciplinary action to be taken against all current City employees who are responsible for the flouting of recruitment processes, SCM processes or any other form of maladministration or improper conduct highlighted in this report."

Meanwhile, Mashaba said he would be challenging the report.

"On advice of legal counsel, I will not address any of the matters contained in the report as these matters have been sufficiently refuted in the past," he said in a statement on Monday.

"Our focus now proceeds to initiating a full High Court legal review of the Public Protector's report and to seek a cost order against the Public Protector or her office in this matter," he added.

