City of Johannesburg cuts power to Randburg school with R3.7 million unpaid electricity bill

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A Johannesburg-based private high school which owes the City of Johannesburg millions of rands due to unpaid bills have been unplugged.
  • The school in Randburg owes City Power over R3.7 million in electricity bills.
  • Officials from the City have also been accused of colluding with customers to manipulate their accounts.

A Johannesburg-based private high school has had its power cut off by City Power, as it owes the Johannesburg metro millions of rands in unpaid bills.

Vuleka SSB High School in Randburg owes City Power over R3.7 million.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said this was the second time the utility had disconnected power at the school.

"Last year, they paid a penalty and arranged to pay their debt. They then defaulted on their arrangement with City Power."

"This time, they must pay R3.7 million before they can be legally reconnected. We are surprised that after we had raided the school last year, they have not fulfilled their promises," said Mangena.

City of Johannesburg mayoral committee member for Infrastructure and Environmental Services Mpho Moerane, who joined City Power officials on a raid on Monday morning, said they have established that municipal employees are colluding with customers to manipulate their accounts.

READ | Businessman owing City Power R3.4 million held for allegedly trying to bribe officials

Moerane said some customers are not paying what they actually owe the City.

"It is true that some of our employees are colluding with consumers to steal power. We then involve the City’s Group Forensic Investigations to take over. There are people that have been suspended at City Power and some are being investigated.

"It is not only City Power employees who are implicated, there are people in the revenue department who are manipulating accounts. Residents are not paying proper rates and accounts.

"We will nip it in the bud. We have noticed that there is a trend of illegal things within our City. So far, we have arrested two people who attempted to bribe our officials. We call on our people to keep our municipality clean and pay for water and electricity," said Moerane.

READ HERE | Jika Joe neighbours ‘gatvol’ with electricity outages

Moerane said they are focusing on illegal connections and people who don’t pay for their services.

"Last week, we arrested an individual who was stealing electricity and when we arrived at his place, he attempted to bribe our officials. He is currently out on bail and we are monitoring his place to ensure that power is not illegally connected again.

"Our focus is if you don’t pay for services or steal electricity, we disconnect complete [sic] and you must pay a fine of R30 000 for reconnection. We then monitor your payment every month," said the MMC.

ALSO READ | Blackridge residents storm Msunduzi meeting over power outages

The suspect owes the municipality an estimated amount of R3.4 million.

The 55-year-old man was arrested during an operation by the Hawks and City Power Revenue Protection Unit.

The man attempted to bribe officials with R25 000.

The suspect has also confessed to officials that he is owns a 48-roomed housing unit built on a municipal recreation park.

