1h ago

add bookmark

'City of Johannesburg failed to provide services to Alexandra residents' - Mkhwebane

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alexandra residents burn tyres to block City Power officials from disconnecting illegal power connections in Johannesburg. (File)
Alexandra residents burn tyres to block City Power officials from disconnecting illegal power connections in Johannesburg. (File)
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • The City of Johannesburg has been found wanting by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
  • Mkhwebane found that the municipality failed to provide adequate services to Alexandra.
  • Mkhwebane probed allegations after residents shut down the township demanding services in April 2019. 

Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane has made serious findings against the City of Johannesburg, saying it failed residents of Alexandra.

On Friday, Mkhwebane released her report into serious allegations of poor service delivery in the township.

The municipality also lost its mayor Geoff Makhubo to Covid-19 complications on Friday.

In April 2019, angry residents embarked on service delivery protests demanding services from the municipality.

The protests led to officials from Mkhwabane's office visiting the township to probe allegations by residents.

On Friday, Mkhwebane revealed that "the City's management and delivery of bulk municipal services do not accord with the duties imposed on it by the Constitution and the applicable law".

Evidence, including observations during an inspection in loco, showed that the municipality had not provided sufficient municipal services to Alexandra in a sustainable manner. 

READ: #AlexShutDown Roads blocked, burning tyres, cops on the scene

Mkhwebane said inadequate housing resulted in widespread land invasion and property encroachment.

"The City failed or unduly delayed to issue title deeds to lawful owners of existing houses," Mkhwebane said.  

Investigators found that the streets of Alexandra were covered with overflowing manholes, blocked drains and an unpleasant stench in hostels and potholes.

This was caused by the City's lack of maintenance and degradation of buildings at hostels, resulting in damaged plumbing systems, poor illumination, and unhygienic conditions. 

Uncollected refuse or waste lay strewn along walkways and corridors within informal settlements.

Mkhwebane also found heavily polluted surface water on the Jukskei River due to the uncontrolled flow of waste and raw sewer waste into the stream.

"Chemical toilets [are] shared by no less than seven families and located within a radius of about five hundred metres away from each other, and chemical toilets [are] only cleaned or drained once a week by Pikitup," said Mkhwebane.

The City had been ordered to discuss, adopt and pass a resolution indicating measures to be taken to address shortcomings in its municipal services to Alexandra.

ALSO READ: AG's office struggled to audit Alexandra Renewal Project, Alexandra inquiry hears

Mkhwebane also ordered that within 30 working days of the date of the report, the City must submit a project plan to the Public Protector's office for the controversial multi-million rand Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP).

Gauteng premier David Makhura was advised to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to proclaim that the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunal investigate allegations of corruption concerning the ARP.

This would be around allegations of tender corruption, conflict of interest, unauthorised, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, maladministration and recovery of public funds where appropriate related to the ARP. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorbusisiwe mkhwebanegautengjohannesburgservice delivery
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
22% - 302 votes
A lot of empty promises
9% - 126 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
69% - 939 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.26
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.93
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,810.25
+0.4%
Silver
26.15
+0.8%
Palladium
2,812.60
+0.2%
Platinum
1,106.00
+2.4%
Brent Crude
74.12
+0.9%
Top 40
60,222
+1.9%
All Share
66,386
+1.8%
Resource 10
65,355
+3.6%
Industrial 25
84,880
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,303
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul 2021

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul 2021

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo