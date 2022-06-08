9m ago

City of Johannesburg investigating foul smell enveloping parts of municipality

Tebogo Monama
  • Residents in the City of Johannesburg have been complaining of a foul smell enveloping the municipality.
  • The City's Michael Sun say they are investigating the cause of the smell.
  • He said residents must inform the City where the smell is "intense". 

The City of Johannesburg said it was investigating a foul odour that had enveloped parts of Johannesburg after residents complained that a smell akin to sulphur or rotten eggs hung in the air.  

MMC for environment and infrastructure services Michael Sun said they were aware of the smell. 

"I have already requested the officials in the environmental department to investigate the smell. It's difficult to follow the smell so we ask that anybody with information on where it's intense, we can focus on the area."

The last time the City was enveloped by a stench, it was believed to have been the result of a combination of elevated levels of sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide from a Sasol plant in Mpumalanga.

At the time, the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) and the Gert Sibande district municipality said during their inspection, they found that the release of sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide from the Sasol plant were within the approved limits of the Atmospheric Emission Licence (AEL).


