City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has succumbed to Covid-19.

Earlier this month, the City's spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase, said in statement Makhubo had been hospitalised for Covid-19 complications following a positive test result in late June.

Earlier this week, Ndamase told News24 Makhubo was still in hospital "until his medical team is satisfied with his recovery".

This is a developing story. More to follow.