38m ago

Share

City of Johannesburg will collect 91% of its revenue, despite GCR downgrade - Finance MMC

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johannesburg has been downgraded to Negative by GCR Ratings.
Johannesburg has been downgraded to Negative by GCR Ratings.
Alfonso Nqunjana, News24
  • City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Dada believes the City will collect 91% of its revenue.
  • This after a downgrade from GCR Ratings to negative.
  • The GCR downgraded the City because of its low-income growth, increasing expenditure, and "relatively weak" collection rates.

City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Dada Morero says the City is on the road to collecting 91% of its revenue needed to ensure the R80.9-billion budget.

Morero was speaking on the back of the recent GCR Ratings downgrade, which took the City's national scale long-term user rating from stable to negative. 

He said the downgrade was aligned with a worldwide economic downturn, citing a downgrade in the US as an example.

In a meeting last month with 15 of the City's most significant ratepayers, seven had been on the brink of going bust, he added.

"We take the gradings seriously as a tool to determine performance. But we are still resilient. This doesn't mean we are cash-strapped. We take stock of what the agency says, and we are preparing for the Moody's [grading] in October."

Morero said revenue collection in the City had gone from under 80% in February to 87% at present, adding that he believed they would reach 90% in October.

READ | 'Frequent collapse' of local government coalitions 'is deliberate', Mashatile tells national dialogue

The City budget is based on an 87% revenue collection. Morero's draft budget was based on a revenue collection rate of 91%, which the Treasury rejected as "unrealistic".

This is an improvement from the last few years of revenue collections which were:

  • 2019 – 76%
  • 2020 – 66%
  • 2021 – 74%
  • 2022 – 75%

These results were influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, which still negatively affects the economy.

In its downgrading last week, GCR said its outlook came from low-income growth, increasing expenditure, and "relatively weak" collection rates.

'Governance weakness'

GCR, an affiliate of Moody's Investor Services, believes that the City's operating performance will remain weak and that there are risks to its turnaround plans.

Morero said: 

Improving collections is likely to be challenging amid the current economic environment, which, combined with rising inflation, ongoing load shedding and wage pressures, could see the liquidity position worsen. Political instability also presents a major risk to implementing turnaround plans.

The City's consumers owed R46.2 billion as of the end the 2022 financial year, up from R40 billion in the previous year. This is more than double the R21.7 billion owed in 2018.

GCR also cited the City's debt of R24 billion at the end of the 2022 financial year.

The City's liquidity was also of concern, with its cash on hand at R3.2 billion as of 30 June 2023. This is down from R3.8 billion in 2022 and R6.6 billion in 2021.

ALSO READ | 'Hit them where its hurts': Joburg residents mull withholding paying rates over city's degradation

The City needs R4.3 billion a month to operate.

On top of this, GCR said it continues to negatively view the sustained increase in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in its management and governance profile, which rose to R20.8 billion in the 2022 financial year.

"Whilst the metro's various policies and procedures to reduce and investigate such expenditure are noted, these have had little impact on the outcome over recent years.

"At the same time, [the City] has faced ongoing political instability, with frequent changes in mayoral leadership, which we view as a governance weakness."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of joburgdada morerogautengjohannesburgservice deliverypolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you have faith in the pledge signed by 115 CEOs to help support SA's economic recovery?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we needs all hands-on deck
27% - 1126 votes
No, their efforts are wasted on our govt
73% - 3057 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

4h ago

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.51
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.62
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.38
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.19
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
914.18
+0.2%
Palladium
1,251.38
+0.2%
Gold
1,941.40
+0.4%
Silver
23.63
+0.3%
Brent Crude
85.14
+2.3%
Top 40
71,469
+0.1%
All Share
76,833
+0.1%
Resource 10
60,457
-0.8%
Industrial 25
106,873
-0.4%
Financial 15
17,159
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo