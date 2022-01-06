11m ago

City of Tshwane assists over 200 families affected by heavy rains

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Over 200 Hamanskraal residents have been left destitute following heavy rains (Supplied)
  • The City of Tshwane says it has assisted 245 families affected by heavy rains in Hammanskraal.
  • Only two families in Ward 49 were prepared to sleep at the temporary shelter.
  • The City and Sassa agreed to split the care of beneficiaries as numbers began to increase exponentially.

The City of Tshwane says it has assisted 245 families that were severely affected by heavy rains in December in Hammanskraal.

The families were assisted by 4 January with social relief from the City of Tshwane, Sassa and the national Department of Social Development. 

"Upon receipt of a report that Ward 49 residents have been affected by flooding on 27 December 2021 following incessant rainfall, the department [community and social services department] immediately dispatched a team to assess the situation in the area and began a process of social relief distribution consisting of food parcels, blankets and mattresses to the affected families," said the City's spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

He added that the department facilitated the relocation process to the Sebothoma Hall, however, only two families in Ward 49 were prepared to sleep at the facility. 

"A sizeable number of households in Wards 74 and 76 received social relief and when more distressed families came forward seeking help; the CSSD [community and social services department] engaged the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) with a view to augmenting what the City had already done to assist the affected families."

This comes after residents raised concerns that the City left them without any assistance following heavy rain damaging their homes.

PICS | Unbearable living conditions: Hammanskraal residents left destitute after heavy rain

Bokaba said Sassa and the City agreed to split the care of the beneficiaries between themselves as numbers began to increase exponentially.

Tshwane's CSSD entered into a partnership with the national Department of Social Development which entailed the department continuing with the distribution of food parcels, while the City took care of the distribution of blankets and mattresses.

Councillor Connie de Bruin expressed delight at the swift reaction of her department to the crisis that unfolded in Hammanskraal.

"Upon receipt of a report of a disaster that had befallen the residents of Hammanskraal in the form of floods, I, and my human settlements colleague, councillor Abel Tau, undertook a visit to the area to assess the situation and approved a slew of humanitarian aid consisting of blankets, food parcels and mattresses to the affected families," said de Bruin.

She added that they would continue to monitor the situation and make necessary interventions where possible, together with their partners at national level.

