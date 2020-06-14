55m ago

City of Tshwane closes three of its buildings due to Covid-19

Vanessa Banton
Rehman Asad/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Three City of Tshwane buildings have been closed due to Covid-19 cases.
  • Tshwane House, Mini Munitoria in Mamelodi West and the Silverton Fire Station will be disinfected and will reopen on Friday.
  • The City says services rendered at the buildings will be redirected to other buildings to ensure that service delivery continues.

Three City of Tshwane buildings will be closed from Monday until Thursday after employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The City's head office, Tshwane House, Mini Munitoria in Mamelodi West and the Silverton Fire Station have been temporarily closed with immediate effect and will be reopen on Friday, the City said in a statement on Sunday.

Spokesperson for the City Selby Bokaba said that, over the next four days, employees from the affected buildings will work from home. 

Contact tracing

"The interior of the buildings will be disinfected during the evacuation period to combat the spread of Covid-19 infectious risk emanating from the reported positive cases.

"All contacts will be traced and managed according to the Department of Health Covid-19 guidelines and protocols. Group Property Department and the Private Party will ensure adherence to the City of Tshwane's Standard Operating Procedure on buildings with confirmed Covid-19 positive cases," he said. 

READ | Tshwane emergency services station in Silverton closed following confirmed Covid-19 case

Head administrator Mpho Nawa said the City has a comprehensive workplace Covid-19 management plan in place, which is backed by protocols and guidelines.

"We will continue to take all precautionary measures aimed at protecting our employees as well as the public from contracting the coronavirus. We appeal to all the stakeholders to cooperate with us as we collectively deal with the pandemic to minimise its spread within the capital city," Nawa said.

Bokaba said the City will ensure that services rendered at the three affected buildings will be redirected to other offices, to ensure the continuation of service delivery.

