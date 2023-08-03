City of Tshwane cracks down: 41 striking workers face dismissal over wage protest

City of Tshwane employees protested after not getting wage increases.

The protest continued despite an interim Labour Court interdict.

The City issued letters of intention to dismiss the striking employees.

Reinforcing efforts to quell an ongoing illegal protest by employees, the City of Tshwane has issued 41 letters of intention to dismiss the striking employees.

Employees affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) embarked on a protest outside Tshwane House last week.

The strike action relates to the cash-strapped City's decision not to increase wages.

The protest action led to the arrest of 15 employees for public violence.

On Saturday, the City approached the Labour Court on an urgent basis.

The court granted an interim interdict, which barred workers from striking.

While the court order has seemingly not deterred striking employees, the City has now issued letters of intention to dismiss the protesters.

On Thursday, the City manager took further steps, issuing multiple ultimatums to the striking employees to return to work and to desist from intimidating non-striking colleagues.

"The striking employees have disregarded the court order and, therefore, are guilty of contempt of court, hence the City has resolved to approach the Labour Court again [on Thursday] for the enforcement of the interim interdict, which will empower the police to arrest the striking employees and the Samwu leadership," said City spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

Bokaba added:

Residents of Tshwane cannot be held to ransom by the striking employees, who continue to prevent their colleagues from performing the duties for which they get paid.

"The majority of the employees report for duty, but are being prevented, intimidated and victimised by their striking colleagues from executing their duties."