City of Tshwane cuts services to building housing national health dept, posh estate

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
City of Tshwane on Friday disconnected the National Department of Health for owing them R7.4 million.
@CityTshwane
  • The City of Tshwane has cut power to a building which previously housed the national Department of Health for owing it R7.4 million. 
  • It also cut power to a posh estate in Silver Lakes after claiming it owed the City R25 million. 
  • On Thursday, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa was forced to pay almost R16 million to reconnect its municipal services.

The City of Tshwane said it cut power to the national Department of Health and a posh estate in Pretoria North on Friday.

According to the City, the department owed it R7.4 million.

However, department spokesperson Foster Mohale said it vacated Civitas Building in September 2021 and moved to a new office building called Dr AB Xuma Building in Pretoria West.

"Thus, the building is now under the landlord which is the Department of Public Works.

"Our water or electricity accounts are up to date. We are safe from #TshwaneYaTima," Mohale added.

It is still not clear who currently occupies the building and comment from the public works department will be added once received. 

The City said it also disconnected electricity at a posh estate in Silver Lakes and restricted its water supply. The estate allegedly owes the City R25 million.

It added as it was about to leave the estate, it found a second valve connected to the meter. The estate will now be hit with a R621 000 fine.

The City said it had disconnected a building owned by Manaka Properties in Paul Kruger Street for owing it R2.2 million.

Kgosi Mampuru KFC also had its electricity and water supply disconnected. It was still not clear how much KFC owes the City.

Over the last two weeks, the City has been using its Twitter account to call out businesses and government departments that owe millions of rand in municipal bills in a bid to claw back more than R17 billion for municipal services. 

On Thursday, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was forced to pay almost R16 million to reconnect its municipal services.

Prasa reportedly owes the City R28.5 million, but on Thursday it offered to pay R15 809 914.32.

On Thursday, Mayor Randall Williams announced the Gauteng government had paid R12 million to reconnect services to Gautrain in Hatfield.

"There was no court challenge and we appreciate the co-operation," he said.


Read more on:
tshwanegautengservice delivery
