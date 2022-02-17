City of Tshwane firefighter dies after being shot multiple times outside fire station

A City of Tshwane firefighter has been shot dead outside the Bronkhorstspruit fire station.

Investigations are under way and no arrests have been made.

The emergency service department plans to offer colleagues of the deceased counselling support.

A 59-year-old City of Tshwane firefighter died after being shot multiple times outside the Bronkhorstspruit fire station, 50km east of Pretoria, on Wednesday night.

Sonile Annah Mnguni's lifeless body was found by her colleagues 100 metres from the fire station at around 20:10.

Thabo Charles Mabaso, the City's Emergency Services spokesperson, said Mnguni had been shot many times.

Mabaso said before the shooting Mnguni had been on a call with someone she would have met up with that night.

He said:

From what her crew could make out from this matter... Mnguni had an appointment with the person she was on a call with.

Moments after she had stepped out of the fire station for her appointment, her colleagues heard gunshots.

"The crew was still in shock to act immediately, but after recovering from the shock of the gunshots they rushed out to search for her. Mnguni's body was discovered about 100 metres from the fire station with multiple gunshot wounds," said Mabaso.

A paramedic was called and confirmed that the victim had died at the scene.

"[The] reasons behind the gruesome killing of Mnguni are still unknown. However, the Emergency Services department plans to leave everything surrounding the incident in the hands of the police in [the hope] of a full investigation.

"The Emergency Services department would like to offer condolences to Mnguni's family, colleagues and friends for her untimely passing. The department plans to offer as much assistance as possible to ensure Mnguni receives a well-deserved send-off because she died on duty, even though she was not on the premises of the fire station," said Mabaso.

"As a result of the emotional trauma brought on by this incident, the department has further activated the Employee Wellness Section to offer counselling support for employees and the family of the deceased."

