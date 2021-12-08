24m ago

City of Tshwane removes people occupying land near SuperSport Park

Alex Mitchley
Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams
  • The City of Tshwane removed people who occupied land illegally near SuperSport Park in Centurion.
  • Mayor Randall Williams said the property was being used by various individuals for informal waste recycling.
  • Williams says it is the duty of the private landowner to properly safeguard the property and ensure that it is protected.

The City of Tshwane has implemented an eviction order, removing people who had occupied a private property near SuperSport Park in Centurion.

According to Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams, the property had been illegally occupied and was being used by various individuals for informal waste recycling.

"The occupiers of the site have since been removed and the private landowner has committed to ensure that the site will immediately undergo a thorough cleaning process, including the removal of waste to ensure that the area is restored back to its natural state," Williams said.

"It is now the duty of the private landowner to properly safeguard this property and ensure that it is protected."

Williams added that the clearing of the property would also improve the conditions of nearby communities and prevent further pollution of the Hennops River.

The mayor said the City of Tshwane had undertaken a zero-tolerance approach to illegal land occupations and would continue to implement or support the implementation of eviction orders against people unlawfully occupying public land in all areas of the municipality.

"The City of Tshwane will continue to monitor vacant land areas to prevent and combat any unlawful land invasions. Land invasions on private or public land erode the property rights of all residents in our city," Williams said.

Read more on:
city of tshwanepretoriagautengland
