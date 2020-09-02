City of Tshwane tells mosque to stop 'noise pollution' after complaints

The City of Tshwane has issued a notice to a mosque to cease "noise pollution".

In KZN, a man recently won a case to restrict the call to prayer from being heard inside his home.

It has been suggested that the use of an internal radio or cell phone system for the call to prayer may be a solution.

The City of Tshwane has issued a notice to a mosque in Centurion to cease what it deems "noise pollution", referring to the Islamic call to prayer, with immediate effect, News24 has learnt.

The health notice, issued on 28 August, comes just days after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court's order which restricts the historic call to prayer from being heard inside the home of an lsipingo Beach resident.

News24 reliably understands that the City investigated the matter in Raslouw, Centurion, after receiving multiple complaints from various residents as well as homeowners from townhouse complexes in the area.

The complaints relate to the call to prayer being amplified through a loudspeaker a number of times each day.

Following an investigation, the City issued the notice to cease the "noise pollution".

Prosecution

Failure by the mosque to comply with the notice will result in a final notice being issued and, thereafter, the case will be handed over to the City's legal team for prosecution.

The notice means that the mosque's call to prayer may not be amplified and should not be audible beyond the boundary of the premises.

It was further suggested that the use of an internal radio or cell phone system for the call to prayer would be a solution to the problem.

News24 previously reported that a Durban man took a Muslim religious institute near his home to court, and won part of the case.

Judge Sidwell Mngadi described the applicant Chandra Giri Ellaurie as "unashamedly opposed to the Islamic faith", propagated by the Madrasah just metres from his home.

Ellaurie told the court the Madrasah Taleemuddeen Islamic Institute sounded its call to prayer five times a day, with the first call at 03:30.

It is understood the judgment will be appealed.

