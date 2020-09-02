1h ago

add bookmark

City of Tshwane tells mosque to stop 'noise pollution' after complaints

Alex Mitchley
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Muslims attend Friday prayers in a park near Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Muslims attend Friday prayers in a park near Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Carl Court/Getty Images
  • The City of Tshwane has issued a notice to a mosque to cease "noise pollution".
  • In KZN, a man recently won a case to restrict the call to prayer from being heard inside his home.
  • It has been suggested that the use of an internal radio or cell phone system for the call to prayer may be a solution.

The City of Tshwane has issued a notice to a mosque in Centurion to cease what it deems "noise pollution", referring to the Islamic call to prayer, with immediate effect, News24 has learnt. 

The health notice, issued on 28 August, comes just days after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court's order which restricts the historic call to prayer from being heard inside the home of an lsipingo Beach resident.

News24 reliably understands that the City investigated the matter in Raslouw, Centurion, after receiving multiple complaints from various residents as well as homeowners from townhouse complexes in the area. 

The complaints relate to the call to prayer being amplified through a loudspeaker a number of times each day.

Following an investigation, the City issued the notice to cease the "noise pollution".

Prosecution

Failure by the mosque to comply with the notice will result in a final notice being issued and, thereafter, the case will be handed over to the City's legal team for prosecution.

The notice means that the mosque's call to prayer may not be amplified and should not be audible beyond the boundary of the premises.

It was further suggested that the use of an internal radio or cell phone system for the call to prayer would be a solution to the problem.

News24 previously reported that a Durban man took a Muslim religious institute near his home to court, and won part of the case.

READ | Durban man wins court case to restrict Islamic call to prayer near his home

Judge Sidwell Mngadi described the applicant Chandra Giri Ellaurie as "unashamedly opposed to the Islamic faith", propagated by the Madrasah just metres from his home.

Ellaurie told the court the Madrasah Taleemuddeen Islamic Institute sounded its call to prayer five times a day, with the first call at 03:30.

It is understood the judgment will be appealed.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

Related Links
WATCH | Holy spirits! Gabola church celebrates lifting of booze ban with a few beers
Turkey's President Erdogan converts another ancient former church into mosque
Former Pope Benedict is seriously ill - German newspaper
Read more on:
city of tshwanepretoriareligion
Lottery
1 person wins R397k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 1301 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 524 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 3513 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.81
(-1.18)
ZAR/GBP
22.41
(-0.60)
ZAR/EUR
19.89
(-0.36)
ZAR/AUD
12.31
(-0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.82)
Gold
1940.91
(-1.57)
Silver
27.35
(-3.16)
Platinum
902.00
(-4.13)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+0.66)
Palladium
2237.01
(-0.73)
All Share
55861.88
(-0.12)
Top 40
51678.30
(-0.05)
Financial 15
9704.69
(-2.80)
Industrial 25
76073.39
(+1.07)
Resource 10
55762.31
(-0.41)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug 2020

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo