1h ago

add bookmark

City of Tshwane whistleblower tells water inquiry that Edwin Sodi received a R295m tender

Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Edwin Sodi. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Edwin Sodi. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
  • A whistleblower told the Hammanskraal community water inquiry that businessman Edwin Sodi received a R295 million tender. 
  • The three-day inquiry is hearing testimony about the state of the water in Hammanskraal. 
  • Action South Africa leader Herman Mashaba is calling on Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams to resign for his failure to deal with the water issue.

The Hammanskraal community water inquiry has heard testimony from a whistleblower that businessman Edwin Sodi has been implicated in another tender scandal. 

The witness, a City of Tshwane official only identified as Mr X, told the inquiry that the City of Tshwane awarded Sodi the R295 million tender. 

The municipal employee testified in camera to protect his identity.

Hammanskraal residents have not been able to drink tap water since 2015 and Action South Africa, led by former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, is holding hearings, looking into the community's water woes.

In a statement, Mashaba said the inquiry, chaired by Professor Jonas Letsoalo, heard testimony from the City of Tshwane official.

READ | Hammanskraal to get much-needed water tanks to improve quality

He has worked in the water industry for 30 years, Mashaba said. 

"His testimony has pointed the finger at serious irregularities in a R295 million tender awarded by the City of Tshwane to a joint venture, involving a company allegedly owned by Edwin Sodi." 

Sodi and six co-accused are facing corruption, money laundering and theft charges related to a R255 million Free State asbestos audit contract.

The whistleblower told the inquiry that the scope of work should have improved the water quality in Hammanskraal.

"Instead of this, the people of Hammanskraal continue to live without safe, drinkable water," Mashaba added.

The party filed an application with the City in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA). It wants access to the tender documents for the contract.

But, instead of getting the information, the party said it was "being frustrated through what is clearly a deliberate effort to evade transparency".

"ActionSA will approach the courts, if necessary, to compel the City of Tshwane to provide these documents so that the people of Hammanskraal, and Tshwane more broadly, can see justice against those who take funds meant to fix a 16-year-long water crisis and use it for nefarious means."

Resign

The party is also demanding Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams' resignation for his failure to deal with the water crisis. 

Williams called the hearings a political stunt and refused to take part. 

"ActionSA warns the City of Tshwane and Mayor Williams to comply with our PAIA application in the one-week period left, or face the consequences."

Attempts to get comment from Sodi were unsuccessful.

The hearings end on Sunday.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
erman mashabaedwin sodipretoriatshwanecorruptionservice delivery
Lottery
1 Daily Lotto player bags R407k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
53% - 690 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 218 votes
No, I've never experienced this
31% - 399 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.31
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
19.81
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.15
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.07
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,776.67
(0.0)
Silver
25.97
(0.0)
Platinum
1,203.79
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.77
(-0.3)
Palladium
2,781.00
(0.0)
All Share
68,699
(+1.3)
Top 40
62,898
(+1.3)
Financial 15
12,446
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
89,364
(+0.8)
Resource 10
70,350
(+2.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo