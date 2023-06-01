29m ago

Share

City Power contractor arrested for substation 'sabotage', nearly killing technicians working nearby

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A City Power contractor has been arrested for suspected sabotage.
A City Power contractor has been arrested for suspected sabotage.
PHOTO: @CityPowerJhb, Twitter
  • A City Power contractor has been arrested for allegedly vandalising a substation in Johannesburg.
  • He was found inside a substation in the Roodepoort area, without a job card.
  • His actions could have killed employees working on the line, said City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava.

A City Power contractor has been arrested for allegedly sabotaging a substation in Johannesburg and nearly killing technicians working on the same network nearby.

According to City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava, the man was found inside a switching substation in the Roodepoort area with working equipment.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The act of sabotage nearly killed City Power operators and technicians working on the network downstream from the same switching station, said Mashava.

"While City Power operators were working on the repairs in the Roodepoort area, they isolated the switching substation for safety purposes. 

"By sheer luck, they tested the cables and other infrastructure again before starting their work, only to find that the cables were still live," she said.

She added:

They went back to the transmission station to check how the cable they isolated earlier is suddenly live.

It was at this time that they discovered the contractor had accessed the switching substation.

"The community had already captured him on suspicion that he was there to vandalise and steal the equipment.

"He confessed that he switched on the breakers and could not produce any job card requiring him to be there, nor could he explain his actions," Mashava said.

She said how the contractor gained access to the switching substation remains unclear.

The contractor was taken to the Roodepoort police station. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

He is expected to face charges relating to tampering with essential infrastructure and vandalism. He may also face attempted murder charges for putting the technicians' lives in danger, said Mashava.

READ | Ramokgopa tightens anti-sabotage measures after getting new powers

She added that it has yet to be established if he had any accomplices.

In the past month, there had been at least 100 incidents around Roodepoort where mini-substations were vandalised and cables and fuses stolen. These had led to widespread outages, said Mashava. At least seven mini substations had been replaced in the past two weeks.

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava.
City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava
City Power workers carrying out repairs on site
City Power officials conducting an operation at Floyd Shivambu informal settlement.

"We have been experiencing a blatant attack on our infrastructure across the city, with Roodepoort area the hardest hit. Some of the vandalism on the infrastructure cannot be explained, as often nothing is taken.

"Most are really bordering on sabotage and we have increased surveillance in collaboration with the SAPS and other security apparatus to ensure we root out the criminals," said Mashava.

"We have never ruled out the involvement of contractors and some of our staff in some of these actions."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city powergautengjohannesburgcrime and courtsinfrastructureelectricitycrime
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
79% - 3585 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
21% - 936 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.77
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
24.55
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
21.11
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.85
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
1,002.06
-1.1%
Palladium
1,381.33
-1.7%
Gold
1,960.53
-0.1%
Silver
23.51
-0.0%
Brent Crude
72.60
-1.5%
Top 40
70,671
+1.0%
All Share
75,723
+0.9%
Resource 10
68,137
+0.9%
Industrial 25
103,813
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,546
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo