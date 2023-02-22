7m ago

City Power cuts lights of Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg

Alex Patrick
Power has been cut at the Apartheid Museum.
Murat Ozgur Guvendik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Imag
  • City Power claims the Apartheid Museum has an unpaid electricity bill of R1.8 million.
  • The museum and other indebted buildings' electricity in Johannesburg were cut off on Tuesday.
  • City Power is trying to claw back R8.9 billion in unpaid bills.

The latest building to have its electricity cut in City Power's blitz on Johannesburg is the Apartheid Museum. 

According to the bulk power distributor, the museum owed R1.8 million in unpaid bills. 

The entity is on a mission to recover billions owed to it by residential and business debtors and has since last month been cutting off the electricity of those who did not pay despite a notice they could be shut off. 

City Power is owed R8.9 billion in debt. 

On Tuesday, the entity, and teams from the Reuven Service Delivery Centre (SDC) conducted an aggressive revenue collection drive in Comptonville, Village Main Extension, Ormonde Extension 33, and Aeron. 

The operation will last a week and Reuven SDC is looking to get back R40 million of the R1.2 billion it is owed.  

READ | Inside the collapse of Joburg coalition talks that led to Mpho Phalatse's ousting

In a statement after Tuesday's blitz, the entity said the objective of the operation was to improve the profitability, performance and position of City Power to enable it to continue to repair and maintain its infrastructure and to provide essential services to the residents of Johannesburg. 

"It's important to reinforce the culture of paying for services that customers use in order for the entity to continue with day-to-day operations and to invest in implementing its future energy management strategies.

"The targeted businesses were cut off [on Tuesday] given pre-disconnection notices months ago but failed to make payment arrangements. The list includes two business centres both owing a total of R4.3 million, two mine equipment manufacturing companies owing a total of R1.3 million and the Apartheid Museum owing R1.8 million."

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 13: General vie
An exhibit about Nelson Mandela at the Apartheid museum.
Getty Images Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images

City Power said over the next few days its officials would be targeting more defaulting businesses with help from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department. 

"Teams will further remove illegal connections in hot spot areas, and encourage those customers that have defaulting accounts, especially business customers, to come to us and pay their debts or make arrangements before we go to them."

It added there would also be outreach programmes within communities to assist with queries and payment arrangements.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 13: General vie
Exhibitions at the Apartheid museum.
Getty Images Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images

It would also use these programmes to persuade defaulting customers to make payment arrangements to be spared from power supply restrictions. 

These operations will continue throughout the year.

