City Power cuts off Nigerian consulate's electricity over unpaid bill of more than R400 000

accreditation
Alex Patrick
Nigerian consulate in Gauteng.
  • The Nigerian consulate in Johannesburg is one of the entities whose power was cut off due to non-payment.
  • They allegedly owe R406 000 and refused to allow City Power officials inside.
  • A church that was disconnected over a whopping R740 000 bill has so far managed to pay R200 000.

City Power has disconnected the electricity at the Nigerian consulate in Johannesburg after it failed to pay a R406 000 bill.

Day two of the City Power three-day revenue collection effort in Region E kicked off with a visit to smaller businesses in and around Alexandra, Wynberg and Kew.

The bulk electricity supplier is owed R4 billion in unpaid bills, and defaulting businesses in Region E owe it R363 million. 

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said it hoped to retrieve R36 million of this debt within three days.

On Tuesday, the entity, along with metro police, visited big businesses in the area, which Mangena said were the "low-hanging fruit".

He said they were businesses which could afford to pay their massive bills, but chose not to.

On Wednesday, City Power officials said many of the businesses visited on Tuesday paid up after being cut off.

One such business was a church which owed R740 000.

The church was able to pay more than R200 000 of its bill after being cut off on Tuesday. 

Wednesday began with a visit to the Nigerian consulate in Illovo. However, it shut its gates and refused City Power entry to the property.

When it was clear that no officials were going to meet with City Power, the entity cut off the consulate's electricity.

From there, officials went to The Catalyst Hotel, which they said owed R1.1 million.

General manager Robert Chifunyise said they were aware of the billing issue and had been trying to engage with the City.

"As a client, it's frustrating we can't resolve this issue. It's so hard to consult with the City, but so easy for them to cut us [off].

"We're engaged with consultants, but it's not as easy as showing them the bill – and City Power knows it."

Read more on:
city powergautengjohannesburgelectricityservice delivery
