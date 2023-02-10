City Power cuts shopping mall and church of Scientology in electrical bill blitz

City Power has taken its electricity bill blitz to Randburg.

The bulk electricity supplier is looking to claw back R4 billion in unpaid bills.

City Power cut electricity from businesses and residential properties including a mall, a sports club and the Church of Scientology.

Joburg’s City Power was on the road again on Friday to inspect and cut electricity from defaulting businesses.

According to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, the bulk electricity supplier is owed R4 billion in unpaid bills, and it is on a mission to ensure businesses and residents pay what they owe.

On Friday, Mangena said from October last year the entity managed to collect R3.8 billion because of its blitz operation.

"City Power will be issuing penalties to some businesses and residential complexes who have been caught with illegal electricity connections and defaulting accounts," Mangena said in a statement on Friday.

"As part of our aggressive revenue collection drive, City Power paid a visit to several businesses and residential areas during an operation in Randburg."

He said a shopping centre in Northriding was found running illegal connections on both its electricity meters. He said the centre was given a warning in December.

"The shopping centre has been issued with a penalty estimated at R100 000 in addition to its electricity being disconnected [on Friday]. We are also looking at backdating their debt for three years."

Other entities that were disconnected include the Church of Scientology on Hunters Road, which is allegedly R877 000 in arrears, and sports club in Bryanston, which the utility said R2.3 million. A residential property in Cork Avenue was also disconnected due to an overdue bill of R2 million.

Supplied

"The team also disconnected several residential units in Windsor such as Villa Franco which owes R6.6 million, and Leisure Place, which owes R1.3 million. Residential units in Windsor owe a total of R12.4 million," he said.

"We encourage customers who are in arrears to approach our Service Delivery Centre across all regions so that arrangements can be made as we regard these operations as the last resort."

Last month, City Power tackled Region E of the city, which includes suburbs such as Illovo, Morningside, Sandown, Fourways, Oaklands, Kew and Highlands North. One of the notable power cuts went to the Nigerian consulate which owed R406 000 on their electrical bill.