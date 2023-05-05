1h ago

WATCH | City Power raids brick company allegedly connected to substation by utility's employees

Tshepiso Motloung
  • City Power raided a brick manufacturing company in Kliptown after discovering it was illegally connected to a substation.
  • According to the City Power spokesperson, the business has been operating on illegal connections since 2001.
  • The owners of the business alleged that City Power employees had helped them with the illegal connections.

City Power raided a brick manufacturing company in Kliptown, Soweto, on Friday morning following a tip-off about an illegally connected transformer and power cables. 

Tiger Bricks installed the transformer and illegally connected it to City Power's substation, allegedly with the help of the power utility's employees.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: "The business has been operating since 2001, but does not have a City Power meter, despite its sizable operation of producing the bricks."

Mangena said the business had yet to produce monthly statements from City Power as well as other proof to show they were paying for services, including water and rates and taxes.

He added that City Power decided to remove the transformer and the cables connected to the substation.

During the removal of the cables, Mangena said business owners told them the connections were done by City Power employees. 

"Investigations have been called to ensure that we address and deal with those employees who could've connected these people illegally. The owners claimed to have paid them about R30 000, and we are following up on it.

WATCH | Alex residents demolish house built on top of electricity cables to restore power

"We will not hesitate to ensure we take them through a disciplinary process [and] we won't hesitate to fire them from City Power," said Mangena.

Mangena said the utility was losing a lot of money because of illegal connections, as businesses are making money, but not paying a cent to the City.

"We are going to act on this and intensify these raids to other businesses illegally connected to our network," he said.

News24 could not reach the business owners because they had been arrested.

Mangena said the metro police had issued the owners two Section 56 citations for illegal connections.

They were given the option to appear in court or pay a R3 million fine.


