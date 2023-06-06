17m ago

City Power scrambles to fix power failures in Johannesburg amid load shedding reprieve

Iavan Pijoos
City Power is scrambling to fix thousands of power failure calls across City of Johannesburg.
PHOTO: Alfonso Nqunjana, News24
City Power is scrambling to fix thousands of power failures across Johannesburg on Tuesday as Eskom suspends load shedding until 16:00 due to "an improvement in available generation capacity".

City Power said the Randburg Service Delivery Centre (SDC) started the day with 396 calls, with 197 calls reported over the last 24 hours.

The affected areas include Northriding, Fontainebleau and Windsor.

According to the power utility, repairs were completed at the Northriding distributor and operators were dispatched to start the restoration process.

"The [expected time of return] is 12:00, should all go according to plan," said City Power.

It said the distributor tripped on 4 June due to a stolen cable, affecting Northriding and Kya Sands.

In Fontainebleau, operators restored 95% power supply by Tuesday morning.

"The test and protection teams have been dispatched to run the necessary tests to investigate the cause of the trip. The ETR (estimated time of return) will be confirmed in later updates," City Power added.

It said a new mini-substation would be ordered for the Windsor distributor after the substation tripped on Monday.

City Power said:

The protection and test team tested the mini-sub and it failed the tests.

Meanwhile, the Roodepoort service delivery centre (SDC) recorded 727 calls on Tuesday, with 521 recorded over 24 hours.

The affected areas include the Roodepoort CBD, Davidsonville, Belladonna (Roodekrans), the Peter Road substation, the Tshepisong switching station and the Timber switching station.

At the Hursthill SDC, 38 calls were reported, with 57 logged over the past 24 hours.

City Power said the Triomf distributor tripped at around 20:30, affecting Westdene, Sophiatown, Triomf and surrounds.

The power utility said 83% of power supply had been restored.

"The dayshift team will continue to investigate the case of the outage."

At the Lenasia SDC, 485 calls were reported, with 360 logged over the last 24 hours.

City Power said operators were onsite conducting tests at the Nancefield substation. The cause of the trip was due to cable theft in Stockwell Avenue.

Areas affected include Eldorado Park Extension 3 and Bushkoppies.

The Alexandra SDC opened the day with 310 outages, with 196 were recorded over the last 24 hours. 

City Power said the Alexandra substation distributor tripped on Monday due to a burnt mini-substation. The power utility said 90% of power supply was restored, however, the mini-substation remained off, affecting Riverpark Drive Phase 2 and surrounds.

"Our resources will be allocated to further investigate the cause and gather the material for the replacement of repairs this morning (Tuesday)."

The Inner-City SDC opened the day with 195 calls, with 88 calls recorded in the last 24 hours.


