19m ago

Share

City Power technicians held hostage, threatened during blitz over unpaid electricity bills

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
City Power cut off the electricity of defaulting businesses in Lenasia.
City Power cut off the electricity of defaulting businesses in Lenasia.
PHOTO: Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • City Power had to call off its operation to cut off electricity connections in Lenasia.
  • The entity is adamant that it will eventually continue the disconnection drive.
  • City Power is owed more than R1.2 billion by customers in the Lenasia area.

City Power was forced to abandon its blitz to cut off electricity connections due to unpaid bills in Lenasia, where it is owed more than R1.2 billion by customers.

On Friday, three technicians were held hostage soon after the team disconnected Lens Station Shopping Complex, which has an outstanding bill of more than R3 million, said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

He said a group of people arrived shouting insults and threats of violence before they held the technicians hostage, but eventually let them go.

Mangena said the Johannesburg Metro Police Department advised City Power to abandon proceeding with the operation because it was increasingly clear the safety of the technicians could not be guaranteed.

While the violence and threats shook the City Power team, Mangena said the disconnection drive would continue in Lenasia as more police escorts would be deployed. 

"These drives have been necessitated by the culture of non-payment by some customers in the Lenasia area, which has resulted in the SDC collecting low revenues in comparison to the population," Mangena said.

violence
JMPD is escorting City power teams into areas.

READ | City Power cuts shopping mall and church of Scientology in electrical bill blitz

Mangena said Lenasia was one of the communities plagued by vandalism and theft, resulting in high costs of repairs and material replacement for City Power.

"While we appreciate some strides made towards the protection of our infrastructure by the community, the high rate of non-payment of services is also crippling our resources," Mangena said.

Mangena said the number of businesses in the community, which are either illegally connected to their network, defaulted on their payments or have bypassed meters, was worrying.

He urged communities and businesses to pay for electricity, advising them to update their accounts and make payment arrangements if they were in arrears.

"The cut-off drives remain our last resort as we would rather foster a mutually beneficial relationship of quality service provision to the residents made possible by the payment of services," said Mangena.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city powergautengjohannesburgcrime and courtselectricity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
48% - 1637 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 300 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
25% - 862 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
18% - 611 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.27
+1.6%
Rand - Pound
22.03
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.48
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.9%
Platinum
962.21
+2.8%
Palladium
1,385.99
+0.3%
Gold
1,854.67
+1.3%
Silver
20.47
+2.0%
Brent Crude
81.59
-1.3%
Top 40
70,693
-1.6%
All Share
76,454
-1.6%
Resource 10
64,989
-0.4%
Industrial 25
102,565
-2.1%
Financial 15
16,228
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo